Why West Brom must do everything to keep hold of Grady Diangana

According to the Telegraph, West Brom must offer West Ham a £1.5million loan fee in a bid to ensure Grady Diangana stays at the club for the remainder of the season.

Grady Diangana, 21, joined West Brom on a season-long loan from West Ham last summer. The winger has been a real hit with supporters at The Hawthorns and one of the stand-out players in the Championship this season. To date, he’s been involved in 11 goals, five of them scored by himself.

Now, West Brom manager Slaven Bilic wants to agree on a deal with West Ham to ensure the 21-year-old remains at the Hawthorns for the rest of the campaign, terminating a recall clause which expires later this month.

Grady Diangana of West Brom battles for the ball with Ben White of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Brom at Elland Road. (Getty Images)

West Ham boss David Moyes has until January 27 to recall Diangana from his loan spell, the report adds. That would be a blow to West Brom, thus, Bilic must do everything possible to keep hold of the exciting youngster.

West Brom are looking to gain automatic promotion this term and are on top of the table after 28 games.

The Baggies are in a strong position, meaning they don’t have to make significant changes this month. Hence, it is important they keep hold of every single player they have right now and that includes Grady Diangana.

Diangana has become a key player in Bilic’s side this season, registering 5 goals and 6 assists in his 21 Championship appearances. He has provided Bilic with an exciting attacking line-up which features the likes of Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips and Charlie Austin.

Slaven Bilic’s West Brom are top of the Championship table. (Getty Images)

The 21-year-old missed the festive period with a back issue, and his absence was clearly felt at The Hawthorns. West Brom failed to win any of the four Championship games without the loanee, picking up three points from a possible 12. He made a substitute appearance in the 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic following his return from injury and started in their 1-0 loss to Stoke at the weekend.

West Brom must avoid a repeat of the Harvey Barnes case when he was on loan from Leicester City last season. The attacker impressed in the first half of the campaign, only to be recalled by his parent club for the second half of it.

Verdict

Fully fit and raring to go, Diangana is a crucial cog in West Brom’s setup under Bilic and must be held onto at any cost if the Midlands club are serious in their promotion chase. In return, West Ham would be receiving a player full of experience and confidence ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.