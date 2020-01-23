Chelsea Prediction: Probable XI to face Hull City in the FA Cup

Chelsea have a chance to quickly bounce back to winning ways after Tuesday’s disappointment with a trip to Hull City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Blues drew 2-2 with 10-men Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday, missing a chance to tighten their hold on 4th place. Frank Lampard will be expecting a better performance from his boys when they meet Hull City on Saturday.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are coming into this game on the back of consecutive 1-0 losses and have also lost two in a row at home without scoring a single goal.

Team News

Tammy Abraham is unlikely to feature after sustaining an ankle injury in Tuesday’s draw against Arsenal, with Reece James, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also ruled out.

Chelsea are set to take on Hull City (Gettty Images)

Chelsea Prediction: Probable XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Willy Caballero (GK)

Caballero is Chelsea’s second-choice goalkeeper and is likely to start against Hull in the FA Cup.

Cesar Azpilicueta (RB)

With James injured, Azpilicueta will start at right-back at KCOM stadium. The Spaniard will look to marshal his troops and get a win.

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Andreas Christensen (CB)

Christensen was a part of Chelsea’s defence that conceded twice against Arsenal on Tuesday in the league. The Dane will be raring to put in an improved display and keep things tight at the back.

Kurt Zouma (CB)

Partnering Christensen at the back should be Zouma and the duo will have to be at its best to keep Jarrod Bowen and co. at bay.

Marcos Alonso (LB)

Alonso was an unused substitute against Arsenal but with Emerson playing the full game on Tuesday, the Spaniard could get the nod at left-back for this game.

N’Golo Kante (CDM)

Kante had a poor game against the Gunners and lost his footing when Gabriel Martinelli ran towards him in the second half. The Frenchman hasn’t been at his best this season but must be given an opportunity in his usual role in order for him to get back the confidence.

N’Golo Kante in action for Chelsea. (Getty Images)

Ross Barkley (LCM)

Barkley’s inconsistency has always been a concern and he hasn’t nailed down his place in the first-team. However, Lampard could look to freshen up things in the midfield and hand him a start at Hull.

Mason Mount (RCM)

Mount’s form has dipped after a fantastic start to the season. But he still remains one of Lampard’s most important players and is likely to start at the weekend.

Pedro (RW)

Pedro has fallen out of favour under Lampard since Willian’s upturn in form. However, Lampard could rotate his options up front by giving the Spaniard a chance on the right flank.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in action against Manchester City in the Community Shield. (Getty Images)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (LW)

The teenage winger was on target in Chelsea’s win over Nottingham Forest in the last round of FA Cup and will look to guide his team over the line at KCOM Stadium.

Read more

Michy Batshuayi (ST)

With Tammy Abraham sustaining an ankle injury against Arsenal, Lampard should not take any risk with his first-choice centre-forward. Instead, he should go with Batshuayi, who needs goals to regain confidence.