Why Watford should make a move for Kristian Pedersen

According to Football Insider (h/t The Birmingham Mail), Watford have enquired about Birmingham City left-back Kristian Pedersen.

Kristian Pedersen, 25, has impressed with Birmingham City since arriving from Union Berlin in 2018 and has played every single league game for Pep Clotet’s side this season. He has netted three goals and registered two assists in 29 Championship appearances.

The report (h/t The Birmingham Mail) adds that Birmingham value the player higher than what Watford have currently suggested they would be willing to pay. They are also bracing themselves for another approach for the defender. (h/t The Birmingham Mail)

Kristian Pedersen during his time at Union Berlin. (Getty Images)

After losing the last game and drawing before that, Watford are back in the relegation zone. Prior to that, the Hornets had won three consecutive Premier League games.

Considering how things are panning out at Vicarage Road, one can simply understand the size of the job Nigel Pearson has in his hands after replacing Quique Sanchez Flores.

However, Pearson needs to do a lot more to help Watford avoid relegation from the top-flight. After signing attacker Ignacio Pussetto from Udinese earlier this month, the Hornets boss should prioritise strengthening the backline.

Watford have let in 36 goals in 24 games, with none of their central defenders performing consistently. Pearson also has problems in the left-back area, as Jose Holebas, 35, isn’t getting any younger.

Pederson would be a good addition for Watford (Gety Images)

Adam Masina has performed consistently throughout the season but he needs real competition at left-back, which Holebas isn’t providing.

Having said that, the Hornets should go for Kristian Pedersen. As per WhoScored, the Dane has averaged 2.8 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, 2.8 clearances and 0.5 blocks in 29 Championship appearances. Offensively, he has contributed with three goals and two assists.

Meanwhile, Holebas has averaged 2.1 tackles, 0.3 interceptions, 2.4 clearances and 0.3 blocks in 12 appearances. Offensively, the Greek is yet to score or assist. [Courtesy: WhoScored]

Nigel Pearson (Getty Images)

Pedersen has better numbers in almost every area and it must be noted that he has played a lot more than Holebas. The Dane would be an instant upgrade on Holebas (in terms of statistics), whilst being a good option to compete with Masina for the left-back position.

Verdict

With Holebas set to turn 36 in June, it’s high time for Watford to consider a long-term replacement for the Greek. Hence, Pearson should attempt to recruit Pedersen from Birmingham City before the transfer deadline.