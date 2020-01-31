Why Fulham signing Jota from Aston Villa would be a smart move

According to the Daily Mail, Fulham are set to sign Aston Villa winger Jota before the transfer window slams shut.

Jota, 28, only joined Aston Villa in the summer from Birmingham City but has struggled to make an impression in the Premier League, scoring one goal. He has made just four starts in the top-flight till date, failing to nail down a regular spot in Dean Smith’s side.

The report adds Fulham manager Scott Parker is a fan of Jota, who has been a transfer target for the Londoners in the past.

Jota during his time with Brentford. (Getty Images)

Fulham have enjoyed a good season under Scott Parker in the Championship. They are currently fourth in the table, just four points behind 2nd-placed West Brom.

The Cottagers have signed Jordan Archer, Michael Hector and Terence Kongolo so far this window, whilst turning the loan deals of Ivan Cavaleiro and Bobby Reid into permanent ones.

Parker suffered a big blow earlier this month when the club’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic sustained an ankle injury against Hull City. But Fulham have some really good attacking players in Ivan Cavaleiro, Anthony Knockaert and Bobby Reid, who can help fill Mitrovic’s void.

Even though the Cottagers are well-stocked in wide areas, a move for Jota won’t do much harm.

Jota would be a good signing for Aston Villa

Jota has largely found his opportunities limited under Dean Smith at Aston Villa. But he is a proven Championship performer, having spent time with Birmingham City and Brentford.

In the second-tier, he has 31 goals and 22 assists to his name. The Spaniard would not only add quality to Fulham’s attacking ranks but also some depth to their squad as Parker pushes for promotion.

Read More

Fulham manager Scott Parker looks on. (Getty Images)

Cavaleiro and Knockaert have blown hot and cold this season, but Jota would push them to the limit and challenge them for a place in the starting XI.

Truly, Jota would bring competition and he’ll be another wide player with proven pedigree in Championship football. The Spaniard does have a lot of experience in the league and would know exactly what it takes to win games in the second division.

Verdict

Jota is a quality player and was excellent in the Championship in the past with Birmingham. He would certainly provide Fulham with another strong attacking option to have in the second half of this year’s campaign.