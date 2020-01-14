Why Ignacio Pussetto would be a smart signing for Watford

According to The Athletic (h/t The Watford Observer), Watford are closing in on the signing of Udinese forward Ignacio Pussetto.

Ignacio Pussetto, 24, has been at Udinese since the summer of 2018 when he joined the Serie A side from Argentine side Huracan. The versatile winger has failed to make an impact at Udinese and has found the net once in 12 Serie A appearances this season.

However, the Argentinean is set to become Watford’s first acquisition of the January window, the report adds. (h/t The Watford Observer)

The Hornets have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since the appointment of Nigel Pearson. Watford defeated fellow strugglers Bournemouth 3-0 on Sunday and are out of the relegation zone for the first time since the early weeks of the season. They are on the up, unbeaten in their last five games—winning four of them.

Udinese’s Argentinian forward Ignacio Pussetto celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Udinese on December 15, 2019 at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. (Getty Images)

However, Pearson’s squad still needs a lot of improvement as they look to climb up the table after getting out of the relegation zone. Having conceded 34 goals in 22 games, it’s a no-brainer on Watford’s part to prioritise defensive reinforcements. In addition to signing defenders, they must bolster their forward department this month.

And signing someone like Ignacio Pussetto would be a step in the right direction. A winger by trade, Pussetto can also lead the attack or operate in an advanced midfield role. Having played in various positions at Udinese this season, the 24-year-old would be a versatile option for Pearson.

In Ismaila Sarr, Gerard Deulofeu, Roberto Pereyra and Will Hughes, the Hornets do have a lot of options in wide areas.

Pussetto would undoubtedly strengthen Pearson’s wide department, whilst bringing much-needed competition and depth to the squad. The 24-year-old has the qualities to be a success at Watford, who have often looked toothless in the final third.

Nigel Pearson (Getty Images)

Though he is 24, Pussetto could be worth the gamble for the Hornets after failing to impress at Udinese. It may take time for him to settle in English conditions but his qualities can never be doubted.

Verdict

Watford and Udinese are both owned by the same group, the Pozzo family, so a deal shouldn’t be too hard to formalize. Truly, Pussetto would be a welcome addition to Watford’s attacking ranks.