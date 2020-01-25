Why Emil Bohinen would be a smart signing for Leeds United

According to Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are interested in signing Stabæk midfielder Emil Bohinen.

A product of Stabæk’s academy, Emil Bohinen, 20, has made 68 appearances for the club since graduating from the youth ranks. He made 29 appearances for Stabæk in Norway’s top-flight last season, scoring 4 goals and bagging 6 assists before its conclusion in December.

The Norway Under-21 starlet had a spell on trial at Sheffield United last month, while Brighton have also been heavily linked with a move, the report adds.

Emil Bohinen in action for Norway Under-21s. (Getty Images)

Leeds United have won just once in their last seven Championship fixtures. The poor run of form has coincided with a frustrating January transfer window so far, with the Whites signing just one player so far – Elia Caprile.

The Yorkshire giants lost both Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke at the start of the month, with Arsenal and Tottenham respectively recalling them due to little game time given by manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Clarke returned to Tottenham before moving to QPR, while Nketiah has stayed put at Arsenal. So, a striker and a winger to replace that pair should firmly be on Bielsa’s transfer agenda.

Above all, Patrick Bamford – Leeds’ first-choice striker this season, has been struggling for consistent form. So Bielsa should recruit a player who not only replaces Clarke but also share the burden of scoring goals. In that regard, Emil Bohinen would be a good fit at Elland Road.

Leeds United players celebrate after scoring against Charlton Athletic. (Getty Images)

Bamford’s 10 league goals this season have not been enough and there needs to be another player contributing with goals and assists.

Bohinen, who is the son of former Nottingham Forest star Lars, can play in the middle of the park and also on the wing, and has the ability to create opportunities for his teammates and score goals, as evident from his previous season’s stats.

Even if his numbers aren’t superior to that of Bamford, Leeds would benefit a lot if Bohinen replicates his previous season’s form at Elland Road.

The Norwegian starlet would not only add quality to the Whites’ attack but also provide additional cover to the attacking positions in Bielsa’s squad.

Verdict

Bielsa has shown at Leeds that he is more than willing to place his trust in young players. So Bohinen should thrive at Elland Road under the Argentinean’s guidance and help Leeds achieve promotion this season.