Why Leeds United should quickly snap up Ian Poveda from Man City
According to the Daily Mail, Leeds United are among the clubs interested in signing Manchester City winger Ian Poveda.
Ian Poveda, 19, who is a winger/attacking midfielder, joined Manchester City after Brentford’s academy was closed down. He has had spells with Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona academies and is currently an England U20 international.
The Colombian teenager made his City debut in the EFL Cup against Burton Albion last year. However, Poveda has not agreed to extend his contract which expires in the summer. And two months ago, he was demoted to the Under-23s.
Due to his availability on a free transfer in the summer, Italian duo Torino and Parma, as well as reigning Scottish champions Celtic, are also interested in signing the 19-year-old, the report adds. However, Leeds must do everything possible to sign Poveda this January.
The Whites have witnessed Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah being recalled by their parent clubs Tottenham and Arsenal respectively. This has weakened their attacking options, making it vital for Marcelo Bielsa to sign a wide player and striker this month to bolster his team’s promotion hopes.
Bielsa shares a good relationship with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. He signed Jack Harrison on loan last season and despite missing out on promotion, the Whites boss brought the winger back on loan before the start of 2019/20 campaign.
Harrison has developed into an important player for Leeds, improving massively under the guidance of Bielsa.
Now, the Leeds manager should make the best use of his relationship with Guardiola to sign another talent in Ian Poveda, who can be deemed as a potential replacement for Clarke.
Poveda would be a smart acquisition that could make the difference in the promotion race, whilst adding competition for Harrison, Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez.
The ageing Pablo Hernandez has endured an injury-hit campaign and the Whites must plan for a long-term replacement of the Spanish attacker. Poveda might turn out to be that player to replace Hernandez on the long run.
The Colombian young gun will be a really exciting signing and can challenge for a first-team place too. He’s highly rated and has massive potential to develop into a world-beater in the future.
Verdict
The signing of Poveda is crucial for Leeds to not only enjoy success in the present but also in the years to come. Without any second thoughts, the whites should quickly thrash out a deal with City for the young playmaker.