Why Leeds United should quickly snap up Ian Poveda from Man City

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds United are among the clubs interested in signing Manchester City winger Ian Poveda.

Ian Poveda, 19, who is a winger/attacking midfielder, joined Manchester City after Brentford’s academy was closed down. He has had spells with Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona academies and is currently an England U20 international.

The Colombian teenager made his City debut in the EFL Cup against Burton Albion last year. However, Poveda has not agreed to extend his contract which expires in the summer. And two months ago, he was demoted to the Under-23s.

Ian Poveda of Manchester City and Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers compete for the ball during Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League Asia Trophy Final on July 20, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Getty Images)

Due to his availability on a free transfer in the summer, Italian duo Torino and Parma, as well as reigning Scottish champions Celtic, are also interested in signing the 19-year-old, the report adds. However, Leeds must do everything possible to sign Poveda this January.

The Whites have witnessed Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah being recalled by their parent clubs Tottenham and Arsenal respectively. This has weakened their attacking options, making it vital for Marcelo Bielsa to sign a wide player and striker this month to bolster his team’s promotion hopes.

Bielsa shares a good relationship with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. He signed Jack Harrison on loan last season and despite missing out on promotion, the Whites boss brought the winger back on loan before the start of 2019/20 campaign.

Harrison has developed into an important player for Leeds, improving massively under the guidance of Bielsa.

Ian Carlo Poveda of England U16 holds off a challenge from Erik Tobias Sandberg of Norway U16 during the U16s International Friendly match between England U16 and Norway U16 at St Georges Park on February 16, 2016 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Getty Images)

Now, the Leeds manager should make the best use of his relationship with Guardiola to sign another talent in Ian Poveda, who can be deemed as a potential replacement for Clarke.

Poveda would be a smart acquisition that could make the difference in the promotion race, whilst adding competition for Harrison, Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. (Getty Images)

The ageing Pablo Hernandez has endured an injury-hit campaign and the Whites must plan for a long-term replacement of the Spanish attacker. Poveda might turn out to be that player to replace Hernandez on the long run.

The Colombian young gun will be a really exciting signing and can challenge for a first-team place too. He’s highly rated and has massive potential to develop into a world-beater in the future.

Verdict

The signing of Poveda is crucial for Leeds to not only enjoy success in the present but also in the years to come. Without any second thoughts, the whites should quickly thrash out a deal with City for the young playmaker.