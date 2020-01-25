Why Everton should go all out to sign Napoli midfielder Allan

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t The Daily Mail), Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is targeting a move for Napoli midfielder Allan.

Allan, 29, who arrived at Napoli from Udinese back in 2015, has played 14 games in Serie A this season. He was one of the most trusted players during Carlo Ancelotti’s spell in charge of Napoli.

And now Ancelotti wants a reunion with the Brazilian midfielder at Everton, but the report (h/t The Daily Mail) adds he might have to wait until the summer to get him.

With a mounting injury list and big holes in the squad, reinforcements are desperately needed for Everton. Ancelotti has Tom Davies, Morgan Schneiderlin, Fabian Delph, Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin as midfield options, but with Gomes (ankle) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) out for the long-term, the Toffees boss has limited numbers.

Everton’s midfield hasn’t been convincing at all and the current set of fit players are not up to the quality to take Ancelotti’s side forward. Gylfi Sigurdsson has not had a good season, while Tom Davies’ form has dipped of late.

That simply leaves a lot of room for improvement in that position and Ancelotti would be wise to attempt signing Allan this month itself.

Allan is an experienced midfielder having racked up over 200 appearances for Napoli. He has been a consistent performer at Stadio San Paolo, managing 47 and 50 appearances across all formats in the last two seasons respectively. That simply shows how fit the Brazilian is.

The former Udinese man also has solid European experience, whilst earning eight caps with Brazil. Allan would undoubtedly bolster Everton’s midfield options and add depth to their squad.

There’s no doubt the 29-year-old would be a resourceful addition to the Toffees, who will want to get into the top-six this season after a tough start.

Everton must bring in a central midfielder as quickly as possible to strengthen that area of the squad. Injuries to key performers have decimated the Toffees’ season and another injury to a midfielder would leave Ancelotti in a spot of bother. Hence, Ancelotti should go all out to sign Allan from Napoli.