Why Gonzalo Villar would be a good acquisition for Everton’s future

According to Spanish publication Alicante Plaza (h/t Daily Star), Everton are in a four-way transfer battle for Elche star Gonzalo Villar.

Villar, 21, who plays for Elche in Spain’s second division, has made an impressive start to his career after progressing through the club’s youth ranks. He played for Valencia’s U19 side for a year but later in the summer of 2018, the youngster returned to his boyhood club.

Since then, he has made 37 appearances for the team, scoring 2 goals and registering an assist – including the 18 league games in the La Liga 2. Having established himself in Elche’s starting XI, Villar earned a call-up to Spain’s U21 side, for whom he has played thrice.

And the report claims that Italian sides Roma, Atalanta and Juventus along with Everton have made their interest known in the youngster. Roma also have had an offer rejected by Elche, who believe Villar is worth £6-7m.

Meanwhile, the Toffees have managed to climb higher up the table after an abysmal start. Prior to Carlo Ancelotti’s takeover, the management of Duncan Ferguson took them a respectable position in the league.

However, after some fine displays, Ancelotti’s side still haven’t reached their best and that was evident when they lost to a young Liverpool side in the FA Cup third round.

One of the chief reasons for their inconsistency has been the shortage of depth and quality in the central areas. Andre Gomes started the season well but has been forced out of action due to injury.

Youngster Tom Davies was outstanding last season but he seems to have faded recently. Experienced campaigners Fabian Delph and Gylfi Sigurdsson have made little impact on the team.

With the key players unable to live up to the standards of the Premier League, Ancelloti has to bring in reinforcements at the earliest. In that case, Elche’s Gonzalo Villar would be a suitable long-term prospect for the Toffees.

A central midfielder by trade, Villar is capable of slotting in as a playmaker and has also shown his qualities on the right side of a three-man midfield.

Everton must make a swift move and lure the midfielder to Goodison Park. By doing so, the Toffees would have a player who can sharpen his skills in the Premier League and potentially go on to play for them in the long run.