Why Daniel Podence would be a smart acquisition for Nuno’s Wolves

According to BBC, Wolves are in advanced talks with Olympiakos over a deal for highly-rated winger Daniel Podence, who is valued at more than £20m.

Daniel Podence, 24, joined Olympiakos from Sporting Lisbon on a five-year-deal in 2018 after he terminated his contract with the Portuguese club. He has enjoyed a good season with Olympiacos, scoring five goals and assisting twice in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Wolves have confirmed the signing of striker Leonardo Campana from Barcelona S.C. – their first new arrival of the January window. The 19-year-old, who has four Ecuador caps to his name, joins the club on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence in action. (Getty Images)

Despite signing Campana, the Wanderers definitely need more reinforcements this month.

Patrick Cutrone has left the club to join Fiorentina, six months after arriving from AC Milan, while Diogo Jota has endured an injury-hit campaign. Jota hasn’t hit top form for Wolves, contributing with just three goals in the Premier League.

Much of Wolves’ success this season is down to Raul Jimenez, who has netted 20 goals in all competitions, with 11 coming in the league alone. Jimenez has been ably supported by Adama Traore, as the winger has contributed with 4 goals and 7 assists in 23 league appearances.

Yet, Wolves could do well to sign another forward and Daniel Podence would be a good fit at the Molineux.

Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence celebrates after scoring against Tottenham in the Champions League. (Getty Images)

The 24-year-old has performed really well for Olympiacos, especially in the Champions League this term. His memorable outings in the Champions League were both home and away against Tottenham.

So far this season, he has 5 goals and 5 assists to his name in all competitions.

The Portuguese is a left-winger by trade but can also play on the other wing. His ability to play on either flank would also bring in a healthy competition for places within Wolves’ attacking ranks.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo celebrates after the full-time whistle. (Getty Images)

Podence’s ability to create and score goals in equal measure would be a plus for Wolves, who have scored only 34 goals in 23 games.

Verdict

A talented player, the chance to play alongside compatriots Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota and co at Wolves could coax the best out of this 24-year-old winger and Wolves must sign him to add more depth to their attack.