Who Is Nathalia Felix? Meet The Girlfriend Of Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa Girlfriend Nathalia Felix Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Nathalia Felix is famous for being the girlfriend of Brazilian football star Douglas Costa. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Apart from having a strong personality Nathalia is also a charming woman. She won the hearts of Douglas Costa in a flash. The Brazilian superstar had a wife that he divorced in 2019. Well, after meeting Nathalia, he got an instant reason to move on and start a new life. Well, their relationship till now has remained intact. After having an influential career in Europe, Costa moved to America.

He has played with two of the most powerful clubs in the world – Juventus and Bayern Munich and helped them win many titles. He was known for his speed and agility, European football fans enjoyed his energetic runs down the flank and breathtaking skills.

However, we believe you’re not here to know more about the Brazilian forward’s career but to learn about the love of his life. We have gathered much interesting information about Nathalia Felix. Read this article until the end to learn everything there is to know about the girlfriend of Douglas Costa.

Nathalia Felix Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 7, 1994 Place of Birth Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency N.A Partner Douglas Costa Job Model Instagram @nathaliafelix Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) $100K-1M (Approx.)

Nathalia Felix Childhood and Family

Nathalia came to the earth on July 7, 1994. The information we have suggests that she was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which makes her a Brazilian. Despite her extensive reach, the stunning beauty has maintained secrecy regarding her private information.

That’s why we currently don’t know anything about her father and mother. However, they did their best to raise the child and taught her great ethics and values. Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Douglas Costa.

Nathalia Felix is Brazilian. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Nathalia Felix Education

Nathalia’s educational journey is a mystery to us as she hasn’t shared much in any public appearances. We believe she went to a local high school in her hometown. Whether she went to a university is unknown. She was passionate about modelling from a very young age, so we believe she chose to pursue her dream rather than college.

Nathalia Felix career

Nathalia started modelling at a young age. At that time, getting a project was a little challenging. However, her stunning beauty and charming personality helped her earn many significant works with famous fashion houses. She has also starred on the pages of prominent magazines. She takes good care of her body and maintains top-notch physics.

Nathalia is also an Instagram star. She has a huge follower base, and it’s continuously growing. After her relationship with Costa came into the public eye, she received a massive wave of attention. She keeps her followers attached by sharing positive content on the regular.

Nathalia Felix is a model. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Nathalia Felix Net Worth

Nathalia has accumulated a handsome sum of money from her successful modelling career. Our information suggests that her net worth is $100K-1M (Approx.). She has worked very hard to get to the top, and when she reached there, there wasn’t any scarcity of money.

Douglas Costa’s net worth is also very significant. After playing for some wealthy clubs, he has collected a lot of money. Using their solid financial backing, the duo enjoys a luxurious lifestyle.

Nathalia Felix and Douglas Costa relationship

Douglas Costa met with his girlfriend in 2019. At that time, the Brazilian was going through heartbreak as he divorced his previous wife, Louise Ramos. The decision wasn’t easy for him as he had two children with Ramos. Right after the duo parted ways, Nathalia came into the life of Costa.

Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know when and where they met or whether it was love at first sight. However, we know that the pair instantly knew that they had many similarities and should take the relationship further. They started dating right after their first meeting and immediately made a solid bond.

Their bond became so intense that Costa proposed to his girlfriend after one year of the relationship. Even though we currently don’t have any information about their marriage, Nathalia’s Instagram feed shows her in the bride’s dress. So they might have tied the knot in the previous year. We will update the article once we verify all the details.

Douglas Costa met with his girlfriend in 2019. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Nathalia Felix and Douglas Costa Children

Douglas Costa doesn’t have any children with his present girlfriend. However, he has two children from his previous relationship, a daughter born in 2018 and a son born in 2019. We believe Nathalia has a good relationship with Costa’s children.

Nathalia Felix Social media

Nathalia is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 592k followers on her page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her partner. It seems the family likes beaches and goes for a warm batch whenever they get time. The Brazilian beauty often flaunts her bikini look and posts pictures on her page. She is also very fond of travelling and has travelled to many famous places including Germany and Dubai.

Nathalia Felix has a large audience on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Nathalia Felix

When did Nathalia Felix and Douglas Costa get married? They got married last year, but we are yet to verify the details. What is Nathalia Felix doing now? She is a professional model. How old is Nathalia Felix? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Nathalia Felix? She is Brazilian. What is Nathalia Felix’s net worth? Her net worth is $100K-1M (Approx.).

