Who Is Natalia Leteri? Meet The Ex Wife Of Jorginho

Natalia Leteri Quick Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1991 Place of Birth Italy Nationality Italian Residency N.A Spouse Jorginho Job N.A Instagram @natalia.leteri Height 5 ft 7 inches (170 cm) Weight 58 kg Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Color Blonde Eye Color Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Natalia Leteri Biography

Natalia Leteri is the former wife of Chelsea star Jorginho. The Italian couple is currently divorced, but they have shared a beautiful relationship for many years. Right after their divorce, Natalia chose to keep a shallow profile and kept information about her life and whereabouts very secret from the public eye. That was very strange for the fans in the initial years, given that she often liked posting pictures with Jorginho when they were together.

Natalia Leteri with ex-husband Jorginho. (Credits: Instagram)

If you follow European football, you might very well know about Jorginho. The midfield star rose to fame for his exceptionally productive spell at Napoli. His rapid growth was tracked by the Chelsea board, who signed him in 2018. The story after that only has gone upwards for the Italian. The Italian star achieved a lot during last year. It all started with Chelsea’s Champions League triumph, where the deep-lying midfielder played an influential role.

But the silverware didn’t stop coming as the Blues star also won the prestigious EURO 2020 with the Italian national football team. Furthermore, for his incredible output in the last season, Jorginho was considered a leading competitor for the Ballon d’Or, the highest individual prize in football. He joined Arsenal in 2023.

Jorginho’s achievements made him one of the most celebrated football personalities in the world. But, very few know about the unsuccessful wedding of the Italian star. So today, we will discuss his incredible love story with Natalia which started back in 2009.

Natalia Leteri Childhood and Family

Natalia Leteri was brought into the world in 1991 by her Italian parents. Even when she was the wife of a celebrity in Italy, Natalia chose to keep her private life secret. Therefore, we could not extract a lot of information about the identity of her father and mother. The whereabouts of her siblings are unknown.

Natalia completed her high school graduation and University studies from local institutions in Italy. We currently don’t know the exact name and address of the institutions.

Natalia with her family. (Credits: Twitter)

Natalia Leteri Profession and Career

Natalia isn’t a fan of stardom and excessive public interest. So, she mostly kept her professional details away from the public eye. We were unable to find any LinkedIn profile or Facebook bio from where we could have been able to extract the information. But we will continue our hunt and search for relevant data related to Natalia’s career.

A beautiful love story tumbled right after marriage

Natalia started dating Jorginho back in 2009. It is still unknown how they met, but spending eight long years together isn’t a sign of dispute between their opinions. The pair finally decided to make their relationship official and got married in 2017. However, only after two years of their marriage, everything collapsed. Jorginho started a new family then, which could be termed a viable reason for the breakup. Still, we could not confirm exactly why the pair decided to separate.

Jorginho was a budding Chelsea star at the time of their divorce. Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was the person who helped Jorginho to adapt to English football. The Italian star enjoyed a good spell under axed manager Frank Lampard, but his deep-lying skills were still undiscovered. The situation completely changed after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel on the side. With years of managerial experience, the German manager extracted the best out of the former Napoli star.

The importance of the central midfielder has immensely increased in the Blues side for the last two years, primarily because of his ability to control the game from midfield and his excellent penalty-taking skills. He soon became the ‘penalty king’ of the Premier League after his hop, and shoot technique earned emphatic results.

After ten years of relationship, the separation might have been rigid on the Italian star. But it didn’t hamper his on-field performances.

Natalia Leteri and Jorginho’s children

Natalia got pregnant for the first time even before she tied the knot with Jorginho. Their first child was a baby boy named Vitor. She was blessed with another girl child in 2018.

Natalia with her husband Jorginho and two children. (Credits: Instagram)

However, these two are not the only children of Jorginho. The Italian star got involved in a relationship with famous singer Catherine Harding, and currently, they have a son together.

We could not find any information on whether Natalia is taking care of both of her children solely after the divorce.