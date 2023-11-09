Who Is Amelia Ossa Llorente? Meet The wife Of Lucas Hernandez

Amelia Ossa Llorente Quick Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 12, 1987 Place of Birth Madrid, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency N.A Spouse Lucas Hernandez Job Housewife Instagram @amelialorente Height 5 ft 7 inches (170 cm) Weight 55 kg – 60 kg (121 lbs – 132 lbs) Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Color Brown Eye Color Brown Net Worth (approx.) $1 Million – $3 Million

Amelia Ossa Llorente Biography

Amelia Ossa Llorente is the beautiful wife of Lucas Hernandez. The Spanish beauty has a very interesting life story. Furthermore, she and Lucas have been through lots of ups and downs. However, whenever they were separated from each other, they found a way to return back to each other. Lucas is a global superstar and after his World Cup win in 2018, it was certain that the current Bayern Munich defender’s fame in his country would only rise. The central defender is only 25-years-of age, but after reading his life you’d find that he has experienced every kind of dilemma. But very few people actually know about his stunning wife, Amelia Ossa. You can certainly sneak peek into her Instagram but that would only give you a vague idea of her whereabouts. Today, we’re going to look into the life of the alluring beauty Amelia and will find out her profession, net worth, relationships and many interesting facts.

Lucas Hernandez with wife Amelia Ossa Llorente. (Credits: Instagram)

But before we start, let’s discuss the life of Lucas Hernandez. The French star spent his youth career with Atletico Madrid and made promotions through the ranks. In the season 2014-15, he got the opportunity to represent the senior side and with his incredible qualities, he was able to earn a cemented position in the first team. The centre-back stayed in Madrid until 2018/19, and that’s where he found his love of life. Lucas is currently playing with German giant Bayern Munich. Even though the 25-year-old star had to move to Germany due to his professional career, his beautiful wife still likes to return to Spain to spend quality time.

Amelia Ossa Llorente Childhood and Family

Amelia Ossa Llorente was brought into the world on August 12, 1987, by her Spanish parents. She keeps a very low profile and doesn’t make a lot of appearances in front of the public eye. For the same reason, we couldn’t fetch information about the identity of her father and mother. We also don’t know whether she has any siblings or not. However, from what we have gathered, it seems, she shares a healthy relationship with her daddy and often takes the time to meet his old man.

After graduating from high school, Amelia went to university in Spain. However, we couldn’t get much information on her education journey and the identity of her university and the subject she studies is also unknown. But, she mostly spent her youth in Madrid, Spain, so there is a large possibility that she completed her studies at a local university.

Amelia Ossa Llorente Professional journey

As we already said the Spanish beauty, Amelia likes to keep her personal and professional life a secret, so we were unable to find anything about where she is spending her time away from her family. But, as we have tracked from her Instagram feed, she mostly spends her time with close friends, family. There is a possibility that she is a housewife, but we can’t confirm the claim.

Amelia Ossa Llorente has a net worth of $1 – $3 million.

Amelia Ossa Llorente Tragedy in Love

Amelia met Lucas when he was still playing for Atletico Madrid. The duo started dating after the first meeting and soon found a connection between them. However, in 2017, their relationship took a surprising turn when the Bayern Munich star was given a restraining order of 500 metres by the Spanish court for violent conduct with her lady. It is believed that after an argument, Lucas couldn’t control himself and they had a fight right on the streets of Madrid.

However, the relationship between them only got better after that. After a few months of the restraining order, the pair tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony which was mostly attended by close friends. They also jetted off to Miami to spend their honeymoon, but in the eyes of the Spanish court, it was a crime and the Bayern Munich star was arrested for disobeying the restraining order in June 2017.

Amelia with her son, Martin. (Credits: Instagram)

In 2019, the Spanish served a six-month prison sentence to Lucas. It looked like a small fight between the beautiful couple created a lot of controversies. However, the events only made their relationship stronger and better.

The pair was blessed with a baby boy in 2018. Their son has become the source of their happiness in the last few years.

Amelia Ossa Llorente – A healthy Social media presence

Amelia mostly posts pictures with her beautiful son on her Instagram page. She also gives the world a sneak peek at her happy moments. The stunning Spanish beauty is fond of spending time at Yacht and shares her pictures on social media. However, she hasn’t shared anything about her profession and educational achievements on public profiles.