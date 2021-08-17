Arsene Wenger remains one of the greatest Premier League managers ever but what is he doing these days?

Arsene Wenger is one of the most well-known personalities in world football. The man sealed his legacy with a 22 year tenure at Arsenal.

In his 22 years, Arsene managed the club to 3 Premier League titles, a record 7 FA Cups and 7 Community Shields. Among the three Premier Leagues, he guided the Gunners to a gold league trophy. In 2003-04, Arsene Wenger coached Arsenal to unbeaten league season. The famous title winning team is labelled as the “Invincibles”

Arsene Wenger

So, one might wonder what is he up to now? Let’s have a look at Arsene Wenger’s latest endeavors

One could assume after a rigorous 22 years at Arsenal, Wenger would have enjoyed some time away from the madness of football and he managed to stay away from the media for a while.

Recently it seems he has regained his energy. In 2019, he was appointed as the Chief of Global Football Development. He then went on to do multiple interviews revealing the behind-the-scenes at Arsenal. In an interview with Guardian, Wenger revealed that Arsenal were life and death to him –

The hostility of a section of the fans and the board was unjustified. I felt as if I’d built the training centre and the stadium myself brick by brick … it was very hard, very brutal. Arsenal was a matter of life and death to me, and without it, there were some very lonely, very painful moments.”

In 2020, Wenger published his Autobiography – “My Life in Red and White”. He did multiple media tours for the book promotions.

Arsene Wenger’s book cover

However, the Frenchman has kept a relatively low profile since. Wenger was the pundit on BT Sport for the UEFA Euro 2020.

Arsene Wenger’s legacy

The trophies that he won at Arsenal are mentioned above. However, his legacy would not be just defined by trophies. Ever since joining the Gunners he overtook the task of reshaping the culture of the club.

Right from the diet to the training methods, Wenger changed everything. Club legend Lee Dixon saw the changes the Frenchman made at the club. He was the part of the squad which Arsene took over. In his piece with Telegraph, Dixon writes about the management of Wenger –

“Our feeling was that we had not done enough running. We were concerned that the team wouldn’t be fit enough. The manager calmly explained to us that it was all scientific and that the team would be fine. ‘Have faith,’ he said. Sure enough, 10 days later we flew out of the blocks all full of energy and raring to go. That man knows what he’s talking about.”

More SoccerSouls Content

He then managed to implement a playing style that was rarely seen in English football. While he had some seasons to forgot towards his latter years at Arsenal, Wenger still remains a respected figure among the Arsenal faithful.