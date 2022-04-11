Weston McKennie 2022 net worth, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend, cars and more

Weston McKennie is an American professional footballer who is currently playing for Italian club Juventus FC, and here you will learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

After a productive spell with FC Schalke, Weston McKennie was signed on loan by Juventus in 2020. Following a 1 season loan spell with the Old Lady, he impressed the coaches, resulting in a permanent deal in 2021. Known to be a box-to-box or deep-lying midfielder, McKennie has shown his shooting abilities in crucial matches as well.

The American star has become a popular figure in the Italian league in a short span which reflects his ability to adapt fast. He has been providing efficient football in recent seasons, which helped him secure a cemented spot under Massimiliano Allegri.

Still only 23-years of age, the American star has the potential to become a world-class footballer in the coming years. So without further ado, let’s find out Weston McKennie’s net worth, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend and cars.

Weston McKennie Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Little Elm, Texas, United States Father’s Name John McKennie Mother’s Name Tina McKennie Star Sign Virgo Net Worth €3 Million (£2.7 Million) Age 23 years Date of Birth August 28th, 1998 Nationality American Position Midfielder Youth Clubs FC Phönix Otterbach, FC Dallas, Schalke 04 Senior Clubs Schalke 04 (2017–2021), Juventus (2021-) Achievements (Selected) Coppa Italia (2020–21), Supercoppa Italiana (2020), CONCACAF Nations League (2019–20), U.S. Soccer Player of the Year (2020), CONCACAF Nations League Player of the Tournament (2021) Girlfriend Single Children N.A Sponsorships Adidas Social Media Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Weston McKennie net worth and salary

Weston McKennie has been playing with Italian giants Juventus since 2020. He has given some excellent productive spells in the past, which has skyrocketed his wages. He is currently earning 2.5 Million Euros (2.2 Million Pounds) per year. We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Weston McKennie has a net worth of €3 Million (£2.7 Million). The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and sponsorship deals.

Considering McKennie is young at this point, he has a vast potential to earn a significant income as his career grows. His spell at Juve has been positive for his career growth; if he continues to improve his game, he will have more extensive contacts on his table. Still, his current income is enough for him to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Weston McKennie has a net worth of €3 Million (£2.7 Million). (Credit: Juventus)

Weston McKennie Club Career

Even though McKennie was born in the United States, he had to move to Germany with his family due to his father’s work. He started playing football at the age of 6 with German club FC Phönix Otterbach’s youth team. Seeing his rapid growth, his family helped and supported him to take up the challenge of becoming a football player.

After returning to the US, McKennie played in the youth team of FC Dallas for seven years, from 2009 to 2016. Being a talented youngster, he attracted the eyes of the University of Virginia, who wanted to sign him in 2016. But he turned down the offer in an attempt to play professional football.

McKennie returned to Germany and joined the Bundesliga side FC Schalke’s youth team. His professional debut came on May 20, 2017, when he came on as a substitute against FC Ingolstadt 04. In his 3 season spell with Schalke’s first team, the American played 91 matches, bagging five goals and seven assists in the process. Even though he didn’t earn any significant titles, his impressive spell got him the ticket to Juventus.

McKennie made his debut for Juventus on September 20, 2020, in a 3–0 league home win against Sampdoria. From then on, the American developed himself into a crucial member of the squad and earned the trust of his manager. His champions league debut was against Barcelona on November 1.

Weston McKennie is currently playing in Juventus. (Credit: Getty Images)

McKennie shone during his initial spell despite the presence of big names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in the team. During his first season with the Italian club, he won the Coppa Italia (2020–21) and Supercoppa Italiana (2020).

McKennie’s 2021/22 season started with positive performances at first. But later on, he got injured, which kept him sidelined. It remains to be seen how he makes his comeback.

Weston McKennie International career

Weston McKennie played with various youth level teams in the United States before making his senior appearance. The experience helped him to manage the pressure of international football. He scored in his senior debut against Portugal on November 14, 2017.

On October 12, 2019, the American star scored the fastest hat-trick in American men’s national team history against Cuba in a CONCACAF Nations League game.

Weston McKennie in action for America. (Picture was taken from en.as.com)

McKennie played a crucial role for his team in the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League. In the final, he scored a decisive equalizer against Mexico to push the game to extra time. Finally, USMNT won the match by a 3-2 scoreline and McKennie was chosen as the player of the tournament.

On September 7, 2021, McKennie broke the rules of the national team by bringing a guest into his hotel room, for which he was dropped from the team during the final round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Weston McKennie Family

Weston McKennie was born in Fort Lewis, Washington. His father, John McKennie, was an American Air Force pilot. Due to his posting at Ramstein Air Base, the family moved to Kaiserslautern, Germany. We don’t have much information about McKennie’s mother, Tina McKennie.

Weston McKennie with his family. (Credit: Imgur.com)

Weston McKennie girlfriend – Does he have one?

There is no information on whether Weston McKennie has a girlfriend. We believe he is currently single and is only focusing on his professional career. Love life is a crucial event in a footballer’s life. But McKennie, being young, might be taking his time to enter the phase.

Adidas sponsors Weston McKennie. You can check his Instagram profile, where he regularly promotes their products. McKennie has endorsed supplement brand SixStarProNutrition on his profile.

Weston McKennie Car and Tattoo

Weston McKennie has tattooed a quote from the bible on his forearm. The American star drives a Volkswagen ID4, which might not be the flashiest of cars, but it is comfortable, which the youngest prefers more.

Weston McKennie Social Media

Weston McKennie is active on all three major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 90.3K Followers Here Instagram 1.3m followers Here Facebook 460K followers Here

FAQs about Weston McKennie

What is Weston McKennie’s net worth? Weston McKennie’s net worth is €3 Million (£2.7 Million). How many clubs have Weston McKennie played for? Weston McKennie has played with two clubs at senior level – Schalke 04 (2017–2021), Juventus (2021-). How old is Weston McKennie? He is 23 years old. Nationality of Weston McKennie? He is American. Has Weston McKennie ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.

