Vitor Roque 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Vitor Roque is a Brazilian football player who plays as a forward for the Brazilian league club Athletico Paranaense and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Vitor Hugo Roque Ferreira famously called Vitor Roque joined the Brazilian league club Athletico Paranaense from the club Cruzeiro in 2022. He is young and has been playing at a top level. The player’s talent has been spotted by many top European clubs and they might go on in a race to sign the youngster.

The youngster is listed as one of the best-born young footballers in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

The net worth of Vitor Roque is estimated to be $9.8 million in 2023. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Vitor Roque Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Timóteo, Brazil Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $9.8 million Age 17 Birthday 28 February 2005 Nationality Brazilian Position Forward Senior Clubs Cruzeiro, Athletico Paranaense Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Vitor Roque Net Worth and Salary

Vitor is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $9.8 million in 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €11.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the top leagues to get a high market value.

His current salary with the club remains unknown and it is certain that if he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Vitor Roque Club Career

Vitor began footballing at América Mineiro’s academy in 2015. He stayed with the youths for five years before moving to Cruzeiro in 2019. He was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. He signed his first professional contract with the club in May 2021.

He made his professional debut with the club against Botafogo on October 12. He scored his first goal for the club against Villa Nova and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. He scored a brace against Sergipe and the match ended in a 5-0 victory.

He signed for Athletico Paranaense on a long-term deal on 13 April 2022. The club activated his $24 million release clause and he became the biggest transfer in the club’s history. The young forward trains so hard to shine in the league. As per reports, Chelsea is keen on signing Vitor Roque.

Vitor Roque International Career

Vitor has not represented his nation’s youth and senior teams at the international level. The player dreams about playing for his nation and it is a dream for many other young top footballers too.

Vitor Roque joined the Brazilian league club Athletico Paranaense from the club Cruzeiro in 2022. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Vitor Roque Family

Roque was born on 28 February 2005 in Timóteo, Brazil. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Vitor Roque Girlfriend

The forward is currently single and not dating anyone. The player spends a lot of time in the training grounds with the players rather than dating women. There are also chances that the player might be dating someone secretly because of his good looks.

Roque has been making money by getting sponsored by companies to post about them on his social media. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Vitor Roque is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Vitor Roque Cars and Tattoos

Roque has not been spotted driving a car in the streets and as he is currently young, he might also be uncertain about choosing the right car to buy. Unlike many footballers, Roque has not inked his skin yet.

