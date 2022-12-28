Miguel Almiron 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Miguel Almiron is a Paraguayan professional football player who plays as an attacking midfielder for the English Premier League club Newcastle United and for the Paraguay national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Miguel Angel Almiron Rejala famously called Miguel Almiron joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from Atlanta United in 2019. He is playing at the top level and hopes to complete the season in the best way possible.

The 2022/23 season has been a breakthrough season for the player and has scored 9 goals in the 16 appearances for the club. He has represented the Paraguayan football team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player in the coming paragraphs.

Miguel Almiron joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from Atlanta United in 2019. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Miguel Almiron Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Asunción, Paraguay Father’s Name Reuben Almiron Mother’s Name Sonia Almiron Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £7m Age 28 Birthday 10 February 1994 Nationality Paraguayan Position Attacking Midfielder Senior Clubs Cerro Porteño, Lanús , Atlanta United, Newcastle United Achievements 1x Argentinian champion

1x MLS Cup Champion Wife Alexia Notto Children Francesco (son) Social Media Instagram

Miguel Almiron’s Net Worth and Salary

Miguel is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £7m as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €20.00m by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a salary of £3.1 Million per year playing for the Premier League club Newcastle United. He might have many more lucrative deals in the future.

Miguel Almiron Club Career

Miguel started footballing at Cerro Porteno in 2008 and was promoted to the senior team in 2012. He made 39 league appearances for the club scoring 6 goals in his 2 years with the club before moving to Lanus in 2015. He was vital for the team in the title-winning season where he helped the team with scoring goals and setting up some crucial goals.

Miguel Almiron is loving life at Newcastle this season 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/IMAtJb1Gxk — Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2022

He joined Atlanta United in 2016 on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 8 million dollars. He scored his debut goal for the club against Minnesota United and went on to score a brace and the match ended in a 6-1 win. He was named the Player of the Week twice and was included in the MLS Team of the Season and was also named the Newcomer of the Year in 2017.

He joined Newcastle United on a long-term deal in January 2019 for a reported fee of 21 million pounds. He made his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers in February 2019 and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored his first goal for the club against Crystal Palace on 21 December which resulted in a 1-0 victory. He ended his goal-scoring drought against Manchester City in August 2022. He scored six goals in his 6 games in October 2022 and was named the Premier League Player of the Month.

Miguel Almiron International Career

Miguel represented the U17 and U20 levels of the nation before representing the senior team. He made his first senior appearance for the country against Chile in a friendly match that ended in a 3-2 loss. He received a red card for the dive in the match against Serbia in a friendly that ended in a defeat.

The net worth of Miguel Almiron is estimated to be £7m as of 2022. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Miguel Almiron Family

Miguel was born on the 10th day of February 1994 to his mother, Sonia Almiron, and father, Reuben Almiron in the capital city of Asunción, Paraguay. His family was like most poor people in Asunción who worked but didn’t have the best financial education and oftentimes struggled with money.

Ruben Almirón, used to work as a security guard in 18-hours long shifts, and his mother’s name is Sonia Almirón, she used to work in a supermarket. Miguel Almirón’s siblings are a total of five and there is no information available on any public sources which state their names.

Miguel Almiron’s Wife – Alexia Notto

Miguel Almiron is married to his childhood sweetheart and he has been dating her since they were in their early teens. The name of Miguel Almirón’s wife is Alexia Notto.

The couple dated for many years before they decided in August 2016 to get married in a private wedding ceremony where only their closest family members and friends were present. The couple’s first child, who is their son Francesco, was born last year in June 2021.

Miguel Almiron with his wife Alexia Notto and their son celebrating Christmas. (Credits: @miguel_almiron Instagram)

The Attacking Midfielder has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Miguel earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.

Miguel Almiron Cars and Tattoos

Miguel Almiron owns this pretty white Mercedes. On his right forearm, he has tattooed the text “Tú eres el camino, la verdad y la vida”. The English translation is “You are the way, the truth, and life”. During his life, he faced difficult obstacles and made tough choices. He always found guidance in his religious beliefs.

On his left forearm, he depicted a football. But the ink is deeper than that. The ball is encircled by a Bible verse: “El Tiempo de Dios es perfecto”. The English translation of this sentence is: “God’s timing is perfect”

