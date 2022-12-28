Lorent Tolaj 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Lorent Tolaj is a Swiss professional football player who plays as a forward for the EFL League Two club Salford City on loan from the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Lorent Tolaj joined the EFL League Two club Salford City on loan from the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022. The young striker is a product of Brighton’s academy.

He has represented Switzerland’s youth teams at the national level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Lorent Tolaj joined the EFL League Two club Salford City on loan from the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022. (Credits: @l.tolaj21 Instagram)

Lorent Tolaj Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Aigle, Switzerland Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth £354k Age 21 Birthday 23 October 2001 Nationality Swiss Position Forward Senior Clubs Brighton & Hove Albion, Cambridge United, Salford City Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Lorent Tolaj’s Net Worth and Salary

Lorent is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £354k as of 2022. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £208,000 per year playing for Brighton and Hove Albion as an ST. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Lorent Tolaj Club Career

Lorent began footballing at Swiss professional club FC Sion’s academy and left the club to join Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018. He was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. He was loaned out immediately to League One club Cambridge United in January 2022 until the end of the season.

3️⃣ goals for Lorent Tolaj last night and the ⚽️ to take 🏠!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FPnWcY8qIi — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 20, 2020

He made his debut against Bolton Wanderers and the match ended in a 2-0 defeat. He returned back to the club in April after making 4 league appearances. He was loaned out to League Two club Salford City in June 2022 for a season. He is playing regularly and wishes to gain more experience to succeed in the Premier League.

Lorent Tolaj International Career

Lorent is of Switzerland descent and got his call-up to play for the U17 side in 2017. He accepted the offer and went on to make 3 appearances for the side scoring 2 goals. He went on to represent the U18 team of the nation in 2018 making 5 appearances for the side scoring a goal.

That finish from Lorent Tolaj… 🚀 Full highlights of tonight's victory are live! 🎥 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 10, 2022

He represented the U19 team in 2019 scoring 9 goals in just 4 appearances for the team and currently awaits his senior call-up for the senior team.

Lorent Tolaj Family

Lorent was born on 23 October 2001 in Aigle, Switzerland. His parents have struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Lorent Tolaj’s Girlfriend

Lorent Tolaj is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Lorent Tolaj is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @l.tolaj21 Instagram)

The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Lorent Tolaj Cars and Tattoos

Lorent Tolaj has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Aigle. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. The player certainly has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

