Philippe Sandler 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Philippe Sandler is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for the Dutch club NEC Nijmegen and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Philippe Sandler joined the Eredivisie club NEC Nijmegan from the Eredivisie club Feyenoord in 2022. The 6ft centre-back is strong and has been waiting for his play-time. He is one of the hard workers of the team on the training pitch and currently awaits his league debut with the club.

He represented the country’s U20 team in 2017 and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Philippe Sandler Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Amsterdam, Netherlands Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £5.4 Million Age 25 Birthday 10 February 1997 Nationality Dutch Position Center-back Senior Clubs PEC Zwolle, Manchester City, Anderlecht, Troyes, Feyenoord, NEC Nijmegen. Achievements 1x Europa League runner-up1x Relegated from 2nd league1x Best assist provider Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Philippe Sandler’s Net Worth and Salary

Philippe is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £5 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €1.5m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He was earning a salary of £2 million per year playing for Manchester City. His current salary details with Nijmegan are not available.

Philippe Sandler Club Career

Sandler began footballing at Ajax academy which was his hometown club. Being trained in one of the best academies in the world, he earned his move to PEC Zwolle in 2016 and signed his first professional contract with the club. He made 30 appearances for the club in the two years before leaving the club to join Manchester City in 2018.

He joined the club on a long-term deal and the fee was reported to be around $2.5 million to $ 3 million plus add-ons. He made his debut for the club against Rotherham United in a FA Cup match on 6 January 2019 and the match ended in a 7-0 win.

He was loaned out to Anderlecht in 2019 for a season and went on to make 9 appearances for the team in the league. He was loaned out to Troyes in 2021 for a season and the loan ended in January 2022. He joined Feyenoord in February 2022 on a short-term deal.

He made his debut against PSV on 8 May 2022 and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. He joined NEC Nijmegan on 11 August 2022 on a free transfer and he signed a three-year deal with the club.

The net worth of Philippe Sandler is estimated to be £5 million as of 2022. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Philippe Sandler International Career

Philippe represented the Netherlands team at the U20 level in 2017. Due to his American mother and South African father, he is eligible to play for South Africa, Netherlands and United States at the national level.

Philippe Sandler Family

Philippe was born on 10 February 1997 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. His parents are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Philippe Sandler’s Girlfriends

The Center-back is currently single and not dating anyone. The player spends a lot of time in the training grounds with the players rather than dating women. There are also chances that the player might be dating someone secretly because of his good looks.

Philippe Sandler is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @philippesandler Instagram)

Philippe has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Philippe Sandler Cars and Tattoos

Philippe has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Uster. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player has not inked his body yet.

