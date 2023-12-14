Vitaly Janelt 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Vitaly Janelt, born on May 10, 1998, is a German defensive midfielder excelling at Premier League club Brentford and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Originating from Hamburger SV and RB Leipzig academies, Vitaly Janelt rose to prominence at VfL Bochum before making a pivotal move to Brentford in 2020. A dynamic player, he adapted swiftly to English football, contributing significantly to Brentford’s success in the 2020-21 EFL Championship play-off final.

Known for versatility, Janelt’s impactful performances earned him a contract extension in 2022. Internationally, he’s been a consistent presence in German youth squads, showcasing his skill and tactical understanding.

Vitaly Janelt of Brentford in action during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Luton Town. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Vitaly Janelt and Wiki

Birth Place Hamburg, Germany. Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £5.6 Million Age 25 Birthday 10 May 1998 Nationality German Position Midfielder Senior Clubs RB Leipzig II, RB Leipzig, VfL Bochum, and Brentford. Achievements 1X EUROPEAN UNDER-21 CHAMPION

1X GERMAN SECOND TIER CHAMPION

1X TORNEIO INTERNACIONAL ALGARVE U17 Wife Inesjanelt Children NA Social Media Instagram

Vitaly Janelt’s Net Worth and Salary

The 25-year-old German midfielder Vitaly Janelt earns £32,000 a week, or £1,664,000 a year, from Brentford. He has established his financial status in the football world with a net worth of £5.6 million. His remarkable €20.00 million market worth is a reflection of both his expertise and demand. With a contract extension with Brentford through June 30, 2026, Janelt’s career path prioritizes both monetary achievement and on-field skill.

Vitaly Janelt Club Career

Janelt started playing football in the youth divisions of Hamburger SV, Bargfelder SV, SSC Hagen Ahrensburg, and finally the RB Leipzig Academy in 2014. He spent time with RB Leipzig’s reserve team after agreeing to a professional contract in July 2016. However, disciplinary issues resulted in an 18-month loan period away from the team.

He went on loan to 2. Bundesliga team VfL Bochum in January 2017; the move became permanent in May 2018. He made 54 appearances over three and a half years, emerging as a valuable player for Bochum despite injuries and position changes. He travelled to England in October 2020 and signed a four-year deal for an undisclosed sum with Brentford, a Championship club.

Vitaly Janelt has a net worth of £5.6 Million. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

He made a smooth transition to English football and quickly adjusted to the competitive nature of the sport. By late October 2020, he had established himself as a regular starter after taking advantage of an injury to Christian Nørgaard, Brentford’s first-choice defensive midfielder. With 47 appearances and four goals, Janelt was a key player in Brentford’s successful 2020–21 EFL Championship campaign, which resulted in their promotion.

He continued to be a key member of Brentford’s starting lineup during the 2021–2022 Premier League season. He demonstrated his adaptability and was awarded a contract extension in April 2022. He made 35 appearances at the end of the season in 2021, despite a brief injury layoff in October of that year.

Vitaly Janelt International Career

He has competed for Germany at several youth levels, winning medals at both the 2015 U17 World Cup and the 2015 UEFA European U17 Championship. His efforts were essential to Germany’s victory in the UEFA European U21 Championship in 2021. Janelt is still a formidable player both at home and abroad thanks to her remarkable skill set and tactical awareness. Football is a family sport off the pitch; Vincent and Victor Janelt, his brothers, are also professional football players in lower-league Germany.

Vitaly Janelt of Brentford FC during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Crystal Palace. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Vitaly Janelt Family

Born in Hamburg, Germany on May 10, 1998, Vitaly Janelt keeps his family life a secret. Regretfully, information regarding his parents is still unknown. Nonetheless, the Janelt family has a deep connection to football because both of his brothers, Victor and Vincent, are pursuing careers in the German lower levels, demonstrating a shared love of the game among the Janelt clan.

Vitaly Janelt’s wife – Ines Janelt

The successful football player Vitaly Janelt leads a happy personal life with his wife Ines Janelt. Married in June 2023, the couple enjoys many activities together and posts happy moments on social media, she has 1.9K followers on Instagram. Although the Janelts are childless at the moment, their travel suggests that they may grow their family in the future.

Vitaly Janelt with his wife Ines Janelt. (Credits: Instagram)

The private football player Vitaly Janelt has decided to maintain the privacy of information regarding his sponsors and endorsements. The German midfielder, who is renowned for his tact, keeps his business relationships private so that his on-field accomplishments can be the focus of attention rather than outside connections.

Vitaly Janelt Cars and Tattoos

German midfielder Vitaly Janelt embraces a natural look by choosing to go tattoo-free. Since Janelt retains private information about himself, including his tattoos and automotive preferences, no information about his preferred set of wheels is available. The football player’s off-field decisions lend intrigue to his personal life, although his attention is mostly focused on the field.

Read More:

FAQs about Vitaly Janelt