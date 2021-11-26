Vicki Howe: Eddie Howe wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Vicki Howe is a full-time housewife, and She is known for being the wife of Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe comes from England, and She is known for being the partner of the newly appointed Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe.

Vicki Howe Facts

Birth Place England

Net Worth (2021) $5 million Age 44 Date of Birth 1977 Nationality British Spouse Eddie Howe Children 3 children

Vicki Howe and Eddie Howe Families

Vicki Howe was born in 1977 in England. However, she leads a private life as not much is known about her family, but she has a younger brother.

Eddie Howe with his family (Twitter)

Eddie Howe was born on 29 November 1977 in Amersham, England. His father, Donald Howe, was a professional English football player and not much is known about his mother.

Vicki Howe husband, Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe is known for being one of the longest-serving managers in the Premier League and a rising talent in the managerial world. Howe started his playing career as a defender in AFC Bournemouth. He spent around eight years with the club.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: New Newcastle Head Coach Eddie Howe pictured with the club shirt at his unveiling press conference at St. James Park on November 10, 2021, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Howe retired from the professional game in 2007. He started his managerial duties with the Bournemouth side, which was facing relegation to the Conference National.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Eddie Howe, Manager of AFC Bournemouth shows appreciation to the fans after the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on March 11, 2017, in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Eddie was the youngest manager in the Football league, and under his guidance, the club survived relegation during his first season in charge. He further took the club to the top division of England football and was named Football League Manager of the Decade in 2015.

The Englishman made a return to management in 2021 when he was given the job to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

Vicki Howe and Eddie Howe Kids

There is not much known about how they met and got married, but they have three children.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Eddie Howe, Manager of AFC Bournemouth looks on with his children following the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City at Vitality Stadium on May 5, 2018 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

In 2011, their first son Harry Frankie Jay Howe, was born, and after a few years, they welcomed their second child, Rocky Howe, and in 2019 their third son was born, but the name of the youngest child is not revealed yet.

Vicki Howe Profession, Career, Net Worth

Vicki is a full-time homemaker who completed her education in the United Kingdom. They have a total net worth of $5 million, and nothing is known about her other incomes.

Howe is not very active on Social Media, and She deactivated her Instagram profile.

FAQs about Vicki Howe

When did Vicki Howe and Eddie Howe get married? The exact date of their marriage is not known. What is Vicki Howe doing now? She is a full-time homemaker. How old is Vicki Howe? Vicki is 44 years old. What is the nationality of Vicki Howe? Vicki Howe is British. What is Vicki Howe’s net worth? They have a combined net worth of $5 million.

