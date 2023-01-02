Valentín Carboni 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Valentin Carboni is an Argentine footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for club the Serie A club Inter Milan and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Valentin Carboni is a product of Inter Milan’s youth systems and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. He is young and is known for his vision on the pitch. He was ranked high in the youth levels and is considered one for the future by the club.

He has represented Argentina’s U20 team at the national level and is yet to make his senior debut for his nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Valentin Carboni is a product of Inter Milan’s youth systems and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Valentín Carboni Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Argentina Father’s Name Ezequiel Carboni Mother’s Name Carla Battagliero Star Sign Aries Net Worth £230k Age 17 Birthday 5 March 2005 Nationality Argentine Position Attacking midfielder Senior Clubs Inter Milan Achievements 1X ITALIAN YOUTH CHAMPION (PRIMAVERA) Girlfriend Sasha Isabella Children NA Social Media Instagram

Valentín Carboni’s Net Worth and Salary

Valentín Carboni is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £230 k as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €1.50m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of 1 Million Pounds per year playing for the Italian club Inter Milan. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Valentin Carboni Club Career

Valentin began footballing at Lanus, a club based in the Buenos Aires district of Argentina. He left the club’s academy in 2019 and travelled to Italy to join the Serie D club Catania’s academy. He was scouted by Inter Milan’s professionals and after his successful trials, he joined the club’s academy in 2020.

🇦🇷 Alejandro Garnacho (18 años)

🇦🇷 Matías Soulé (19 años)

🇦🇷 Nico Paz (18 años)

🇦🇷 Tiago Geralnik (19 años)

🇦🇷 Luka Romero (18 años)

🇦🇷 Valentín Carboni (17 años)



El futuro del campeón del mundo… 🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/dyXH4DL8JQ — Bolavip Argentina (@BolavipAr) December 20, 2022

He gained promotion in all levels of the club and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. He made his professional debut in the league against AS Roma on 1 October 2022. He came in as a substitute in the 88th minute replacing Federico Dimarco and the match ended in a 2-1 loss to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Valentin Carboni International Career

Valentin is eligible to play for both Italy and Argentina at the national level due to his Italian and Argentinian descent. He was included in the U17 team of Italy in 2021 and appeared for the team in 11 matches and managed to score 4 goals. He switched allegiance and went on to play for Argentina’s U20 team in 2022 and has appeared in 2 matches so far for the team.

Valentín Carboni Family

Valentín Carboni was born on 5 March 2005 in Argentina. His parents are Ezequiel Carboni and Carla Battagliero. His brother Franco Carboni is a pro footballer who plays for the club Cagliari on loan from Inter Milan. His father is a former Argentine footballer. Being from a footballing background, he wishes to follow his dad’s path and become successful.

Valentin Carboni with his family in Argentina in 2022 celebrating Christmas. (Credits: @valencarboni_ Instagram)

Valentín Carboni’s Girlfriend

The Attacking Midfielder is currently single and not dating anyone. The player spends a lot of time in the training grounds with the players rather than dating women. There are also chances that the player might be dating someone secretly because of his good looks.

Valentín Carboni has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Valentín Carboni Cars and Tattoos

Valentín Carboni has not been spotted driving a car in the streets. It is certain that the player has a good car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Cameron has not inked his skin yet.

Valentin Carboni celebrates after scoring a goal aginst France U17 in a friendly match. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

