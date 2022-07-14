Trevor Nyakane– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Trevor Nyakane is a South African professional rugby union player Here is everything you need to know about Trevor Nyakane, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Trevor Nyakane Facts

Birth Place Bushbuckridge, South Africa Father’s Name Norman Nyakane Mother’s Name Zondi Nyakane

Star Sign Taurus Net Worth (2022) $ 1-2 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 33 Date of Birth 4 May 1989



School Hoërskool Ben Vorster Nationality South African Wife Gavaza Nyakane Children One daughter Social Media Instagram

Trevor Nyakane Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Trevor has a net worth of $ 2 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. At a very early age, he made his mark as a professional Rugby Player.

Trevor Nyakane Career

Nintendo Nyakane is a South African professional rugby union player who currently plays for Racing 92 in the French Top14 as a prop and he also can play both loosehead and lighthead.

Nyakane started his rugby career with one of the top rugby schools Ben Vorster where he played for the first team for two years. He was chosen to represent Limpopo at the Grant Khomo, and Craven Weeks tournaments in 2006 and 2007.

Trevor Nyakane has spent the most time with the Bulls and was one of their most loved players (The South African)

He currently represents Racing 92 and has more than 50 senior appearances in all senior competitions. Nyakane has represented the Bulls since 2015, having previously played for the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs.

Nyakane made his Test debut against Italy in June 2013, replacing Tendai Mtawarira at loosehead. However, later that year, he was dropped from the Springboks squad by coach Heyneke Meyer after breaking team rules. He was also described as a ‘constant eater’ by some sources.

Trevor Nyakane has made more than 50 appearances for Springboks (Sky Sports)

He next played for the Boks in June 2014 and made his first start against Italy in November that year. Nyakane was named in South Africa’s squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup but he had to withdraw after tearing his right calf in the opening pool match against the All Blacks. He is a Currie Cup winner.

Trevor Nyakane Family and Personal Life

Trevor was born on 4 January 1989 in Bushbuckridge, South Africa. His mother, Zondi, died from cancer when Nyakane was 15. His father, Norman, briefly played representative football. There is not much known about his siblings.

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. He has a structure of 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in) and weighs 121 kg (267 lb; 19 st 1 lb). Outside rugby, Nyakane has set up his own gin business – Nyakane Gin, which has notes of sandalwood, leather, lime, jasmine and chamomile. My teammates have nicknamed him Pumba, after The Lion King character.

Trevor Nyakane Relationship and Girlfriend

Trevor is married to his long-time partner Gavaza. They got married in August 2018 in an intimate wedding attended by close friends and family. He has been married for three years now. They have a daughter named Skylar who was born during the 2019 World Cup.

Trevor with his beautiful wife Gavaza and daughter Skylar (Instagram)

There is not much information about Gavaza’s occupation. However, it seems like she is a homemaker and has been a great support for Trevor. She is often seen cheering for him in Stadiums. Gavaza maintains a low-key profile.

FAQs about Trevor Nyakane

What is Trevor Nyakane’s net worth? Trevor has a net worth of approximately $ 1-2 million. How old is Trevor Nyakane? Trevor is 33 years old Which club did Trevor make his debut in? Trevor made his debut for the Bulls Who is Trevor Nyakane married to? Trevor is married to Gavaza Does Trevor have any children? Yes one daughter

