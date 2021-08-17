Here is a list of the top 50 Premier League goal scorers of all time

The Premier League is one of the best leagues around as the competition consists of some of the best teams in the world.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are often the five names marketed for the league. However, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are another two in the list that have been near the top in recent years.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

The league has seen some of the best players grace the pitch. Today we are going to have a look at some of the best goal scorers the English league has seen. To commemorate the start of the new season, let us have a look at top 50 goal-scorers in the league –

50. Chris Sutton

Chris Sutton with 83 goals stands 50th in the list. The Englishman had stints at Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Celtic, Birmingham City and Aston Villa.

49. Kevin Campbell

Kevin Campbell is best known for his time at Arsenal and Everton. He is tied with Chris Sutton at 83 goals.

48. Carlos Tevez

The Argentinian played for the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and West Ham. He scored 84 goals during his tenure.

47. Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the greatest players of all time made a name for himself at Manchester United.

He is tied with Tevez at 84 goals.

46. Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres with 85 goals make the list. Torres had memorable spells at Liverpool and Chelsea.

45. Louis Saha

Louis Saha is tied with Fernando Torres at 85 goals. He played for the likes of Fulham, Manchester United and Everton.

44. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is another contender at 85 goals. The Belgian is considered as one of the best players for Chelsea.

43. Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp at 87 goals is named in the list.De

The Dutchman is one of the players the Premier League has seen. He was a prominent member of Arsenal invincible squad.

42. Kevin Davies

Kevin Davies with 88 Premier League goals comes in 42nd.

41. Olivier Giroud

The former Arsenal and Chelsea man scored 90 goals in the Premier League. He had a memorable stay at both London clubs.

40. James Beattie

James Beattie with 91 goals comes at 40th in the list.

39. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tied with James Beattie at 91 goals. The former Manchester United manager is currently the manager for the Red Devils.

38. Mark Viduka

Mark Viduka with 92 goals comes ahead of Solskjaer.

37. Kevin Phillips

Kevin Phillips is tied with Mark Viduka on 92 Premier League goals.

36. Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov scored 94 Premier League goals during his stay at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs.

35. Ruud van Nistelrooy

During his iconic spell at Manchester United Ruud Van Nistelrooy scored 95 goals in the Premier League.

34. Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane with 95 goals comes in 34th. The player is currently active playing for Liverpool.

33. Yakubu

Yakubu is tied with Mane at 95 goals. He is known for his time at Everton.

32. Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is yet another active footballer in the league. The current Manchester City man has scored 96 goals in the Premier League.

31. Mohamed Salah

Mo Salah has become one of the most lethal goal scorer in the league. The Liverpool attacker has 97 Premier League goals to his name.

30. Emmauel Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor is tied with Salah at 97. He is known for his time at Arsenal and Manchester City.

29. Matt Le Tissier

The legendary Matt Le Tissier comes in 29th with 101 goals.

28. Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba is one of the most important players in the history of the Premier League. He scored 104 goals during his spells at Chelsea.

27. Darren Bent

The former Tottenham striker at 106 goals comes at number 27.

26. Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes with 107 Premier League goals stands at 26. The former Manchester United players was one of the best player of his era.

25. Peter Crouch

With 108 goals the host of the Peter Crouch Podcast, Peter Crouch comes in at 25.

24. Ryan Giggs

The Welsh international scored 109 goals during his legendary stay at Manchester United.

23. Emile Heskey

KSI’s favourite player, Emile Heskey comes in at 23 with 110 goals.

22. Dion Dublin

Dion Dublin with 111 goals makes the list. He had a 2 year spell at Manchester United.

21. Ian Wright

The legendary Ian Wright comes in at 21 with 113 goals.

20. Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has scored 113 in the Premier League so far.

The player has moved back to Chelsea for a record fee. His name would most certainly go higher up after few months.

19. Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy has scored 118 goals during his memorable stay at Leicester City so far. Like Lukaku, Vardy could move higher up soon.

18. Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard is often regarded as one of the best players in the Premier League. The Liverpool man scored 120 goals for the Reds.

17. Dwight Yorke

Dwight Yorke with 123 goals comes in at 17th.

16. Nicolas Anelka

Nicolas Anelka is one of the best striker in the history of the game. He scored 125 goals in the Premier League.

15. Robbie Keane

The Irishman with 126 goals comes in at 15th in the list.

14. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Jimmy Hasselbaink scored 128 Premier League goals during his tenure in England.

13. Robin Van Persie



Another Dutchman makes the list. Robin Van Persie scored 144 goals during his memorable tenures at Arsenal and Manchester United.

12. Teddy Sheringham

Teddy Sheringham with 146 Premier League goals comes in ahead of RVP.

11. Les Ferdinand

Les Ferdinand scored 149 Premier League goals. He is known for his time at Queens Park Rangers.

10. Michael Owen

The Balon D’or winner scored 150 goals in the Premier League.

9. Jermain Defoe

The current Rangers striker has 162 Premier League goals.

8. Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler scored 163 goals in the Premier League. Fowler had a memorable stay at Liverpool.

7. Harry Kane

The potential heir to Alan Shearer’s crown.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Liverpool at Anfield. (Getty Images)

Harry Kane comes with 166 goals comes in at 7th.

6. Thierry Henry

Theirry Henry is regarded as one of the best players in history of football. The Frenchman scored 175 Premier League goals during his stay at Arsenal.

5. Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard with 177 goals makes the top 5. Him making it is a pretty big deal considering he was a midfielder.

4. Sergio Aguero

The scorer of arguably the most famous goal in the league, Sergio Aguero with 184 goals comes in at 4th with all of his strikes coming in the blue of Manchester City.

3. Andrew Cole

Andrew Cole played for some of the biggest clubs in England. The former Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United man scored 187 Premier League goals.

2. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is often regarded as one of the best player than England has produced.

Manchester United’s English striker Wayne Rooney plays during the FA Community Shield football match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in London on August 7, 2016. / AFP / GLYN KIRK / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

During his stay at Everton and Manchester United Rooney scored 208 goals.

1. Alan Shearer

With 260 goals, yes you read that right. During his legendary career Alan Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals.

Alan Shearer

It was really the Shearer wonderland!