Crystal Palace pumps up Selhurst Park stadium through their unique songs and chants. Let’s find out the top 5 Crystal Palace fan chants.

Crystal Palace started operating as a professional club in 1905. However, the club’s existence can be traced back to 1861. Due to this discovery, many historians claim it to be the oldest professional football club globally. Palace has never won the English top tier title but has won several domestic titles, including second division championships and FA Cups.

Whenever the Palace players take up the ground, their loyal supporters start chanting several songs, which keeps the environment warm and the players motivated. Today we are going to discuss the top 5 chants.

Latest Crystal Palace fan Chant

Arsenal and French legend Patrick Vieira took the Crystal Palace job in 2021. Since becoming the head manager of the team, Viera has transformed the group into a challenging team in the league. He has formed a strong team with the right balance of young and experienced players. The Palace fans have already started chanting his name from the stands of Selhurst Park.

We’ve got Super Pat Vieira

He knows exactly what we need

Mitchell at the back, Olise in attack

Palace on the way to Wembley (or Palace boys are off to Wembley)

1. We Are Palace

This one is a short chant that the Palace supporters sing in order to showcase the strength and power of the club. Even though the Eagles haven’t won the English Premier League, they have given tough competition to the top teams over the years. Whoever the opponent is, Palace fans remind them that they are up against a strong competitor by singing this song.

The song mentions ‘Selhurst Park’, which has been Palace’s home stadium since 1924. Before that, Palace used to play in their local ground from where they were pushed out during the First World War. Being full of history and memories, Selhurst Park is a place of nostalgia for Palace supporters.

We are Palace, Super Palace, From Selhurst, We are Palace, Super Palace, We are Palace, From Selhurst

4. Father to Son

This chant is a message from a Crystal Palace supporter to his son. There are several loyal Eagles supporters for whom the club has become a part of their lives. So, they showcase their loyalty through this song. How tough the road can be, this song is proof that the fans stay until the end. This one also acts as a welcoming song for the young supporters who are just starting their journey.

SON you are a PALACE FAN And that’s the way you’ll stay Happy to be a PALACE FAN until my dying dayayayayayayay!

3. You Are My Palace

This song reflects the undying love of the fans towards the club. Born in 1905, the club has gone through several ups and downs. However, the true love and admiration of the fans remained intact. They have been the primary source of energy for the players. Whenever this song resonates through Selhurst Park, the players who go to battle with top tier teams understand that the opponent may have more fireworks and strength, but they certainly don’t have the backing of their fans.

You are my Palace, My only Palace, You make me happy, When skies are grey, You never know just, How much I love you, Please don’t take my Palace away, La la la la la, Oooh! La la la la la, La la la la la, Oooh! Oooh!

2. One Man Went To War

Crystal Palace has a fierce rival in Brighton & Hove Albion. The media has termed it the A23 derby or the M23 derby. Besides Crawley Town, Crystal Palace is the nearest football league club to Brighton. Their rivalry started in the mid-1970s and became a fierce sporting event in the country. They might not have the popularity like famous English rivalries; whenever the two teams play, their fans make sure to put up a fight off the pitch. Usually, the Palace fans sing this chant to mock their rival players and supporters.

One man went to war, Went to war with Brighton, One man and his baseball bat, Went to war with Brighton. (Carry on up to nine, and then…) Ten men went to war, Went to war with Brighton, Ten men, nine men, eight men, seven men, six men, five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his baseball bat, Went to war with Brighton, Palace, Palace, Palace.

1. Walking down the Holmesdale Road

Holmesdale Road is the connecting road that goes from the front side of Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace’s home ground. The Palace fans come in groups wearing the famous Red and Blue shirt. They chant songs, shout and cheer for their team while entering the stadium. They sing this song to showcase the strength and unity of the supporters and remind their opponents what they are up against.

Walking down the Holmesdale Road To see the Palace aces… Oh the lads, Should have seen us coming, Everywhere was red and blue, Everyone was running, All the lads and lasses, All the smiling faces,

Read More: