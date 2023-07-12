Some football WAGs are famous for their fashion sense and style, and here you’ll learn about the top 10 hottest football WAGs.

10. Genoveffa Darone

Genoveffa Darone (Credits: @jenny__darone Instagram)

When Genoveffa first met Lorenzo, he was still on loan at Pescara. It didn’t take long for the two to realise that they have a deep bond and that being together makes them extremely happy. After only seven months of dating, Lorenzo proposed to his life partner, and the two married in 2012. Many close friends and family members attended the lavish wedding. The two have stayed inseparable since that time. They’ve seen many highs and lows in life, yet their love remains pure after all these years.

9. Rebecca Halliday

Rebecca Halliday (Credits: @rlhaliday Instagram)

Rebecca Halliday is an Instagram model and professional fitness trainer living in Manchester, England. She is also Jesse Lingard‘s ex-girlfriend. Their adventure began in Manchester, a magnificent city. Even though they didn’t remain together as partners, a lovely kid connects their souls.

8. Sandra Jerze

Sandra Jerze (Credit: linkvaobong88ag.club)

Sandra Jerze is well-known for being Serge Gnabry’s ex-girlfriend at Bayern Munich. Sandra Jerze began her modelling career at an early age and came to recognition thanks to her unique skill set. In the year 2020, she began dating Serge Gnabry. Things started to deteriorate in January 2021 when Sandra informed Gnabry that she was expecting a child. However, the German star was unsure if the youngster was his. Finally, the cops had to remove Sandra from Gnabry’s home forcibly. Since then, they’ve remained apart.

7. Sara Arfaoui

Sara Arfaoui (Credit: Instagram)

Sara and Gundogan began dating in the spring of 2021. By profession, the Italian beauty is a model. We don’t know where they met or how their romance began. The pair have opted to keep their relationship private. Sara was the first to say something. She shared an Instagram photo with Gundogan in August of last year. The couple is set to move to Barcelona following Gundogan’s move in the summer of 2023.

6. Leonita Lekaj

Leonita Lekaj (Credit: Instagram)

Leonita Lekaj is a well-known model that works in the fashion industry. Her fame skyrocketed once her connection with Granit Xhaka became public knowledge. Granit Xhaka met his wife Leonita while playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach in Germany. The couple initially met in 2015 and have been dating since. In 2017, Xhaka stated that he had proposed to the love of his life, and she had accepted. On July 6 of that year, he married Leonita. The magnificent wedding ceremony drew a large number of celebrity guests. The couple is enjoying their life together and currently has moved to Germany.

5. Nagore Aranburu

Nagore Aranburu. (Credits: Instagram)

Nagore Aranburu is a wealthy businesswoman known for being Xabi Alonso’s wife. Nagore has had a lot of professional success. However, the start was not as glamorous as it appears now. She had to battle for her career despite being the wife of a superstar like Xabi Alonso. She is not the type of lady who accepts “no”.

4. Rafaella Szabo Witsel

Rafaella Szabo Witsel (Credit: Instagram)

Rafaella Szabo Witsel is a photographer who is most known for being Axel Witsel’s wife. Rafaella is a successful photographer, a strong supporter of her husband, and a loving mother of three lovely children. Rafaella Witsel and Axel Witsel met in 2008 while still in college. Their love tale quickly became a hit. They enjoyed one other’s company and travelled across the world together.

3. Pilar Rubio

Pilar Rubio (Credits: Instagram)

The Spanish TV presenter Pilar Rubio is married to the Spaniard footballer Sergio Ramos. The defender however aggressive on the pitch seems to be lovely when it comes to handling the family. They got married in 2012 in which many top players attended the ceremony. They have been blessed with four kids Sergio Jr(2014), Marco(2015), Alejandro(2018) and Máximo Adriano(2020). Seems like he is pulling it off when it comes to his sex life too. She has acted in many movies with short roles and has been in modelling too.

2. Sofia Weber

Sofia Weber (Credit: Instagram)

Sofia Weber is Kai Havertz’s gorgeous girlfriend. Before going into a live-in relationship, the couple had known one other for a long time. Sofia has been a staunch supporter of her spouse and has demonstrated a solid dedication to the marriage. They are presently residing in London together.

1. Nathalia Felix

Nathalia Felix (Credit: Instagram)

Nathalia Felix is famous for being the girlfriend of Brazilian football star Douglas Costa. After Costa’s divorce in 2019, he started a relationship with Nathalia and they have remained together. Costa had a successful career playing for clubs like Juventus and Bayern Munich. Nathalia is described as having a strong personality and charm. For more details about her nationality, net worth, facts, and family, continue reading.