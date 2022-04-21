Ranking the Top 10 Greatest PSG Players of all time

PSG has become a top football club in recent years, and here we learn about the top 10 greatest PSG players of all time.

Founded in 1970, PSG started making waves in the French higher divisions in the 1980s. The Parisiens became a formidable force in the 90s, winning a second league title, three French Cups, two French League Cups, two French Super Cups and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Early 2000s weren’t as successful for the club. However, they bounced back in 2011. Upon the arrival of Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the money started coming in massive amounts to the club. Soon they bought some extraordinary players who dominated Europe. So, let’s find out the top 10 greatest players of PSG.

10. Ricardo Gomes (1991–1995)

Ricardo Gomes defended PSG’s backline for 115 matches. The Brazilian was known for his exceptional physical strength and positioning abilities. He scored 16 goals across all competitions for the Parisians, and some of them came in essential matches as well. Gomes lifted 1 French championship, 2 French cups and 1 French league cup. Ricardo Gomes is 10th in our list of the top 10 greatest PSG players of all time.

9. Thiago Silva (2012–2020)

Considered one of the best defenders globally, Thiago Silva joined PSG in 2012 from AC Milan. Apart from being physically strong, Silva had all aspects of an ideal central defender, including positional sense, strong aerial power, stamina and discipline. His knowledge of the game was so vast he used to interpret situations even before they happened. Silva won 7 French championships, 5 French Cups, 6 French league cups and 7 French Super Cups. Silva is 9th in our list of the top 10 greatest PSG players of all time.

8. Alain Roche (1992–1998)

Alain Roche is another central defender who became famous while playing for PSG. Playing 215 matches across all competitions for the French team, he led them to significant title hauls, including 1 French Championship, 3 French Cups, 1 French league cup and 1 Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger (European title). Roche’s legacy has pushed him to the 8th spot in the top 10 greatest PSG players of all time.

7. Marco Verratti (2012–)

Marco Verratti has been donning the PSG shirt for quite some time now. Having exceptional control on the ball, supreme dribbling power and a range of passing ability, the Italian has become one of the best playmakers of the current time. Playing 373 matches for the French team, he scored 11 goals and assisted 60 more. Verratti’s PSG trophy cabinet includes 7 French championships, 6 French Cups, 6 French league cups, and 8 French Super Cups. Marco Verratti is 7th in the top 10 greatest PSG players of all-time list.

6. Youri Djorkaeff (1995–1996)

PSG won only one European title in their history; that was the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1996. Youri Djorkaeff played a significant role in that campaign, scoring 19 goals in 46 matches. He was a versatile player who operated from midfield and forward positions whenever required. Even though you wouldn’t find him in the top scorer or appearance list, his name has become immortal in the history book because of his influence in that one season. Youri Djorkaeff is 6th in the top 10 greatest PSG players of all-time list.

5. Dominique Rocheteau (1980–1987)

One of the greatest goalscorers to ever play for the French team, Dominique Rocheteau excelled in his role of breaking the defence line using his exceptional skills. The winger scored a total of 87 goals in 221 matches helping his team win 1 French Championship and 2 French Cups.

4. Safet Susic (1982–1991)

Considered one of the best European players during his time, Safet Susic had incredible dribbling power and technical skills. Operating from the attacking midfield and second striker role whenever required, he ticks the box of a versatile player. Music scored 74 goals and gave eight assists in 310 appearances. He lifted only 1 French Championship and 1 French Cup during his time at PSG. Safet Susic IS 4th in the top 10 greatest PSG players of the all-time list.

3. Ronaldinho (2001–2003)

Even before Ronaldinho became a superstar in Europe, he mesmerised the French supporters with his dazzling skills. It was the initial phase of Ronaldinho’s career, but he still made a considerable impact scoring 25 goals and giving 17 assists in 77 matches. Even though the Brazilian didn’t win anything with PSG, he gave the fans hope for a better future.

2. Pauleta (2003–2008)

Pauleta used to wreck opponent defences with exceptional skills like mobility, shooting power, two-footedness and athleticism. The Portuguese striker played 211 matches in the PSG jersey scoring 109 goals and 16 assists. His contributions helped the club secure 2 French cups and 1 French league cup.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2012–2016)

Considered one of the greatest goalscorers of this generation, Zlatan Ibrahimovic took the club to extraordinary heights. Ibra scored 156 goals and gave 61 assists in 180 matches. Despite leaving the club six years earlier, he remains the top scorer of PSG. He won 4 French championships, 2 French Cups, 3 French league cups and 4 French Super Cups. He remained a global icon while playing for PSG, helping boost their revenue and brand image.

