Timothy Weah 2022 Net worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Timothy Weah is an American professional footballer who is currently playing for French club LOSC Lille and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Timothy Weah has shown massive growth during his spell at French club LOSC Lille. Having the advantage of pace, Weah has been able to attack the opponent’s defence’s vulnerabilities. He is a versatile player who is capable of playing in centre-forward and both wing roles whenever required.

His pace coupled with his intelligence allows him to attack the void spaces fast and break defence lines. He hasn’t been successful with his shooting in this campaign. But considering he is young, he can improve himself rapidly in the coming years. It seems he might be ready for the next stage of his career.

But first, we have to understand where he came from and how he developed himself as a striker. Let’s find out Timothy Weah’s net worth, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend and cars.

Timothy Weah Facts and Wiki

Birth Place New York, United States Father’s Name George Weah Mother’s Name Clar Weah Star Sign Pisces Net Worth $1.5 Million Age 22 years Date of Birth 22 February 2000 Nationality American Position Centre-Forward Youth Clubs West Pines United, Blau-Weiss Gottschee, New York Red Bulls and Paris Saint-Germain Senior Clubs Paris Saint-Germain B (2017–2018), Paris Saint-Germain (2018-2019), Celtic: loan (2019), Lille (2019-) Achievements (Selected) Ligue 1(x3): 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020-21 Trophée des Champions(x2): 2018, 2021 Scottish Premiership: 2018–19, Scottish Cup: 2018–19, CONCACAF Nations League: 2019–20 Girlfriend Single Children N.A Sponsorships Adidas Social Media Instagram, Facebook

Timothy Weah net worth and salary

Timothy Weah has grown as a striker at LOSC Lille. Naturally, the French team is under pressure to give him a significant wage. Lately, the American star has provided some productive spells, increasing his market value. He is currently earning £468,000 per year at Lille. We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Weah has a net worth of $1.5 Million. The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and sponsorship deals.

Considering Timothy Weah is young at this point, he has a vast potential to earn a significant income as his career grows. His spell at Lille has been going well for his career growth; if he continues to improve his game, he will have more extensive contacts on his table. Still, his current income is enough for him to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Timothy Weah has a net worth of $1.5 Million. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Timothy Weah Club Career

Timothy Weah learned to play football from his father. Soon he found love on the spot and wanted to become professional. His first step as a footballer started at West Pines United. After moving to New York, he joined his uncle’s club, Queens. In 2013, he joined the New York Red Bulls Academy. His rapid growth even helped him get a trial at Chelsea, but he didn’t get the contract.

In 2014, Weah moved to France to play with Paris Saint-Germain Academy. In his debut match with the academy team, he scored a hat-trick against Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad in the UEFA Youth League.

PSG signed Timothy Weah on a three-year deal in 2017. His father, being a former PSG star, knew the club’s structure. It helped him to blend with the system and showcase his talents. After spending his first year on the bench, Weah got his chance to appear for the senior team on March 3, 2018. Weah scored two goals in 6 matches during his spell with the French giants.

Timothy Weah was shipped to Celtic on loan, where he scored four goals and gave one assist in 17 matches helping his team win the Scottish Championship and the Scottish Cup.

Timothy Weah is playing for Lille currently. (Credit: A. Réau/L’Équipe)

On June 29, 2019, Timothy Weah signed a permanent deal with Lille. The manager was impressed by his skills in training and gave him his debut on August 11 against Nantes. The American star’s season was hampered by hamstring issues that kept him sidelined for several weeks. But he still managed to bag five goals and one assist in 35 matches, helping his team win the Ligue 1 title.

Weah’s second season with Lille isn’t going great, but he has managed to take up a winger role and assisted some of his teammate’s goals. It remains to be seen how he rejuvenates his form.

Timothy Weah International career

Even though Timothy Weah was eligible to play for France, Jamaica, and Liberia, he opted for America due to his love for the country. He appeared in several games for the USMNT youth team before getting his shot with the senior team.

Weah made his senior debut on March 27, 2018, against Paraguay. He was the first player born in the 2000s to earn a senior cap for the USMNT team. He scored his first national goal in a friendly against Bolivia on May 28, 2018. Since then, he has bagged another one in 21 total appearances.

Timothy Weah celebrating a goal. (Credit: en.as.com)

Timothy Weah Family

Timothy Weah was born on February 22 2000, to Liberian legend George Weah and his Jamaican wife, Clar. The Lille star spent most of his early life in Brooklyn, Valley Stream, New York, Pembroke Pines and Florida. His father, George, was a professional footballer during his birth.

Later, George was elected as the 25th President of Liberia in 2018. His mother, Clea, is a Jamaican businessman, philanthropist and advocate. Timothy has two older siblings, George Jr. and Tita.

Timothy Weah with his father and mother. (Credit: LP/OLIVIER LEJEUNE)

Timothy Weah Girlfriend – Does he have one?

There is no information on whether Timothy Weah has a girlfriend. We believe he is currently single and is only focusing on his professional career. Love life is a crucial event in a footballer’s life. But Timothy, being young, might be taking his time to enter the phase.

Timothy Weah has a sponsorship deal with NewBalance. You can check his Instagram profile, where he has endorsed the brand on his bio.

Timothy Weah Car and Tattoo

Timothy Weah doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t have any information about Timothy Weah’s car.

Timothy Weah Social Media

Even though Timothy Weah has accounts on Facebook and Instagram, he doesn’t remain much active on any social media platform.

Platform Followers Link Instagram 378k followers Here Facebook 270K followers Here

FAQs about Timothy Weah

What is the net worth of Timothy Weah? Weah’s net worth is $1.5 Million. How many clubs have Timothy Weah played for? Timothy Weah has played with three clubs at senior level – Paris Saint-Germain (2018-2019), Celtic: loan (2019), Lille (2019-). How old is Timothy Weah? He is 22 years old. Nationality of Timothy Weah? He is American. Has Timothy Weah ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.

