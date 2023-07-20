Tijjani Reijnders is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Italian club AC Milan and for the Netherlands National Team and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tijani joined the Italian giants as the club sought to replace their midfielder Sandro Tonali who joined Newcastle United recently. As Tijjani Reijnders continues to grow and mature as a player, football fans eagerly anticipate his future achievements and the impact he will make for both club and country.

His performances and contributions on the field demonstrate his commitment and dedication to the sport, making him an exciting prospect to watch in Dutch football. Let us see his profile in the following paragraphs.

TOPSHOT – AZ Alkmaar’s Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg football match between West Ham United and AZ Alkmaar at the London Stadium in east London on May 11, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tijjani Reijnders Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Zwolle, Netherlands Father’s Name Martin Reijnders Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth $5 Million Age 24 Birthday 29 July 1998 Nationality Dutch Position Midfielder Senior Clubs AZ Alkmaar, PEC Zwolle, Jong AZ, RKC Waalwijk Achievements NA Wife Marina Gourgis Children NA Social Media Instagram

Tijjani Reijnders’s Net Worth and Salary

Tijjani Reijnders has accumulated an outstanding net worth that is thought to be $5 million. Although specifics about his pay are not widely known, his market worth, which is a significant €14.00m, demonstrates his burgeoning stardom in the football world. Tijjani’s financial success and professional advancement are in line with his talent and potential, making him a valuable asset in the cutthroat football market.

Tijjani Reijnders Career

Tijjani’s early career started at a young age when he joined the FC Twente youth team. He developed his abilities there, rising through the ranks and participating all the way up to the U-17 level. Reijnders, however, eventually received a release from FC Twente and joined CSV ’28, where he spent one season playing from 2015 to 2016.

Reijnders transferred to his local club PEC Zwolle’s U-19 squad in 2016. He made a good first impression and was swiftly promoted to the first team, which plays in the Eredivisie. Despite his talent, Reijnders stayed with PEC Zwolle for just one year before looking for new opportunities.

AC Milan new signing Tijani Reijnders has just landed in Milano. 🔴⚫️🇳🇱



Medical tests on Tuesday morning then contract to be signed & club statement.



Here we go, confirmed. ✔️



🎥 @AntoVitiello pic.twitter.com/DIzp6QIB7R — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

His next stop was AZ Alkmaar, where in 2017 he joined the team’s Under-21 division. He displayed his skills, rose through the ranks, and in 2018 was given a berth on the first team. Reijnders kept refining his abilities and added to the club’s accomplishments.

Reijnders began a six-month loan at RKC Waalwijk in 2020, spending the months of January through June there. He was able to improve his on-field skills and gain vital experience thanks to this temporary relocation. He returned to AZ after his loan assignment and resumed playing for the first team.

He joined AC Milan in July 2023 as reported and the clubs agreed on a transfer fee of €20m plus add-ons. He has signed a long-term deal with the club which runs up to 2027.

Tijjani Reijnders has a net worth of $5 million. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Tijjani Reijnders Family

Reijnders comes from a family with a strong football background. His father, Martin Reynders, and his brother, Eliano Reijnders, are also professional footballers, indicating that the sport runs in their blood. Tijjani’s mother is of Indonesian descent, adding to the diversity of his heritage. He was born in Zwolle, Netherlands, where he began his journey in the world of football.

Tijjani Reijnders’s wife – Marina Gourgis

Tijjani Reijnders, along with his wife Marina Gourgis, have found happiness in their personal lives. The pair makes the most of their time together, going on dates and making treasured memories that they post on social media. They got married in September 2022, and Marina, a YouTuber with 200 subscribers, now has 3.5k Instagram followers in addition to her vlogs. Their shared experiences and online presence are joyful and colourful reflections of their relationship.

Tijjani Reijnders with his wife Marina Gourgis. (Credits: @tijjanir Instagram)

There is yet no information available regarding Tijjani Reijnders’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.

Tijjani Reijnders Cars and Tattoos

The player Tijjani adds a unique touch to his appearance by decorating his right forearm with tattoos that display his own style. While he hasn’t said anything about his preferred vehicle, it is clear that his attention is mostly focused on his football career, which raises questions about his car preferences.

