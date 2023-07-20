Abakar Sylla, born on December 25, 2002, is a talented Ivorian professional footballer who primarily plays as a centre-back for the Ligue 1 team Strasbourg and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

He gained prominence for his performances with Club Brugge and currently plies his trade for Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1. Abakar Sylla’s rise in the footballing world exemplifies the success that can come from talent, dedication, and perseverance.

With his move to Strasbourg, he embarks on a new chapter in his career, poised to make his mark in the highly competitive French Ligue 1. Let us know about his profile in detail in this blog.

Abakar Sylla is currently single. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Abakar Sylla Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth NA Age 20 Birthday 25 December 2002 Nationality Ivorian Position Center-Back Senior Clubs Club Brugge, Strasbourg Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Abakar Sylla’s Net Worth and Salary

The gifted football player Abakar Sylla has a market value of €8.00 million, which reflects his potential and rising stardom in the game. His market value provides a measure of his worth in the football market even though details about his net wealth and income are still unknown. Sylla’s financial situation is anticipated to match his talent and potential as he continues to demonstrate his abilities and advance in his profession.

Abakar Sylla Career

On May 11, 2022, Sylla made his professional debut for Club Brugge as a substitute in a 1-0 home victory over Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. His career in professional football officially began with this, and his poise and defensive prowess rapidly made him stand out.

On September 7, 2022, Sylla’s UEFA Champions League debut marked his turning point. He demonstrated his attacking skill in that game by scoring the game-winning goal that helped Club Brugge defeat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at home. This outstanding accomplishment highlighted his versatility as a centre-back and showed his capacity to contribute both defensively and offensively.

You're not ready for Abakar Sylla 🥵🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/X3ttpe0sJf — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) July 18, 2023

Sylla’s outstanding efforts and potential were noticed, and on July 15, 2023, he obtained a transfer to Strasbourg, a team playing in the prestigious French Ligue 1. He committed himself to the team by signing a hefty five-year contract. His transfer reportedly cost €20 million, setting a club record for signing for Strasbourg. There were also €2 million in prospective add-ons, underscoring the lofty standards placed on his talent and the club’s confidence in his future success.

Sylla hopes to have a huge impact on the French league and advance as a professional football player with his move to Strasbourg. His solid defensive skills and his ability to contribute offensively make him an important member of his squad.

Abakar Sylla Family

The gifted football player Abakar Sylla was born on December 25, 2002, in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. It can be presumed that his parents and siblings have had a substantial impact on defining his path to success even though particular information about them is not publicly available. Sylla’s growth as a player has probably been aided by their encouragement and advice, which have stoked his enthusiasm and drive to succeed in the game of football.

Abakar Sylla joins Strasbourg on club record fee right after takeover 🔵🇨🇮



◉ €20m final fee plus €2m add ons.

◉ €10m now and €10m in 2024, two installments.

◉ 10% sell on clause for Club Brugge.



Official, completed. pic.twitter.com/1Juhr6lEqK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2023

Abakar Sylla’s Girlfriend

Abakar Sylla hasn’t revealed that he’s in a love relationship in the media because he is currently preoccupied with his thriving football career. He devotes the majority of his time and effort to pursuing his professional goals. Sylla’s dedication to his work implies that he places a high value on developing his abilities and succeeding on the field.

Abakar Sylla is sponsored by the renowned sports company Puma, demonstrating their cooperation. On the pitch, Sylla openly wears and supports Puma gear, highlighting its functionality and calibre. Additionally, he shows his support for the company by highlighting its sponsorship on his social media channels, solidifying the affiliation between his athletic career and Puma.

Abakar Sylla Cars and Tattoos

It is probable that he owns a car or cars for transportation as a young professional football player, but precise information regarding his car hasn’t been made available to the public. Furthermore, there is currently no evidence indicating that Abakar Sylla has any tattoos.

Read More:

FAQs about Abakar Sylla