Abakar Sylla, born on December 25, 2002, is a talented Ivorian professional footballer who primarily plays as a centre-back for the Ligue 1 team Strasbourg and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
He gained prominence for his performances with Club Brugge and currently plies his trade for Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1. Abakar Sylla’s rise in the footballing world exemplifies the success that can come from talent, dedication, and perseverance.
With his move to Strasbourg, he embarks on a new chapter in his career, poised to make his mark in the highly competitive French Ligue 1. Let us know about his profile in detail in this blog.
Abakar Sylla Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Capricorn
|Net Worth
|NA
|Age
|20
|Birthday
|25 December 2002
|Nationality
|Ivorian
|Position
|Center-Back
|Senior Clubs
|Club Brugge, Strasbourg
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Abakar Sylla’s Net Worth and Salary
The gifted football player Abakar Sylla has a market value of €8.00 million, which reflects his potential and rising stardom in the game. His market value provides a measure of his worth in the football market even though details about his net wealth and income are still unknown. Sylla’s financial situation is anticipated to match his talent and potential as he continues to demonstrate his abilities and advance in his profession.
Abakar Sylla Career
On May 11, 2022, Sylla made his professional debut for Club Brugge as a substitute in a 1-0 home victory over Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. His career in professional football officially began with this, and his poise and defensive prowess rapidly made him stand out.
On September 7, 2022, Sylla’s UEFA Champions League debut marked his turning point. He demonstrated his attacking skill in that game by scoring the game-winning goal that helped Club Brugge defeat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at home. This outstanding accomplishment highlighted his versatility as a centre-back and showed his capacity to contribute both defensively and offensively.
Sylla’s outstanding efforts and potential were noticed, and on July 15, 2023, he obtained a transfer to Strasbourg, a team playing in the prestigious French Ligue 1. He committed himself to the team by signing a hefty five-year contract. His transfer reportedly cost €20 million, setting a club record for signing for Strasbourg. There were also €2 million in prospective add-ons, underscoring the lofty standards placed on his talent and the club’s confidence in his future success.
Sylla hopes to have a huge impact on the French league and advance as a professional football player with his move to Strasbourg. His solid defensive skills and his ability to contribute offensively make him an important member of his squad.
Abakar Sylla Family
The gifted football player Abakar Sylla was born on December 25, 2002, in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. It can be presumed that his parents and siblings have had a substantial impact on defining his path to success even though particular information about them is not publicly available. Sylla’s growth as a player has probably been aided by their encouragement and advice, which have stoked his enthusiasm and drive to succeed in the game of football.
Abakar Sylla’s Girlfriend
Abakar Sylla hasn’t revealed that he’s in a love relationship in the media because he is currently preoccupied with his thriving football career. He devotes the majority of his time and effort to pursuing his professional goals. Sylla’s dedication to his work implies that he places a high value on developing his abilities and succeeding on the field.
Abakar Sylla Sponsors and Endorsements
Abakar Sylla is sponsored by the renowned sports company Puma, demonstrating their cooperation. On the pitch, Sylla openly wears and supports Puma gear, highlighting its functionality and calibre. Additionally, he shows his support for the company by highlighting its sponsorship on his social media channels, solidifying the affiliation between his athletic career and Puma.
Abakar Sylla Cars and Tattoos
It is probable that he owns a car or cars for transportation as a young professional football player, but precise information regarding his car hasn’t been made available to the public. Furthermore, there is currently no evidence indicating that Abakar Sylla has any tattoos.
Read More:
- Dominik Livakovic 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Luke Plange 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Brooklyn Lyons-Foster 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Abakar Sylla
|What is the net worth of Abakar Sylla?
|The net worth of Abakar Sylla is NA.
|How many clubs have Abakar Sylla played for?
|Abakar Sylla has played with five clubs at the senior level – Club Brugge, Strasbourg.
|How old is Abakar Sylla?
|He is 20 years old.
|Nationality of Abakar Sylla?
|He is Ivorian.
|Has Abakar Sylla ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.