Dominik Livakovic 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Dominik Livakovic is a Croatian professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Prva HNL club Dinamo Zagreb and for the Croatian National team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Dominik Livakovic joined the Croatian club in 2015 from NK Zagreb. He is the first-choice keeper for the side and the Gaffer Ante Čačić and has been a consistent performer in the squad.

He was included in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he played an important role in the team’s campaign. Let us get to know more about his profile in detail in the following paragraphs.

Dominik Livakovic in a training session ahead of their third-place match against Morocco. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Dominik Livakovic Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Zadar, Croatia Father’s Name Zdravko Livakovic Mother’s Name Manuela Skoblar Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $5 million Age 27 Birthday 9 January 1995 Nationality Croatian Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs NK Zagreb, Dinamo Zagreb Achievements 1x World Cup runner-up

1x World Cup third place

5x Croatian champion

2x Croatian cup winner Girlfriend Helena Matic Children NA Social Media Instagram

Dominik Livakovic’s Net Worth and Salary

Dominik is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $5 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €14.00m by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a salary of £780,000 salary per season playing for the Prva HNL club Dinamo Zagreb. His prime sources of earnings are his football contracts, endorsements, bonuses, sponsorship deals, and other businesses.

Dominik Livakovic Club Career

Dominik began footballing at Zadar’s academy in 2007. He stayed with the youths and gained much knowledge before moving to Zagreb in 2012. He gained his promotion to the senior team in 2012. He was the club’s second-choice goalkeeper initially and he made his debut against HNK Cibalia on 31 August 2012.

Bayern have never opened talks to sign Dominik Livaković, it was not even a concrete conversation with agents. Croatian GK has other options after excellent World Cup. 🔴 #FCBayern



Bring Alex Nübel back, Bayern’s priority to replace Neuer. Talks will take place with Monaco. pic.twitter.com/6t9Nba8b34 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2022

Following his impressive sessions in the training, he earned his number-one spot in the post and went on to make 104 league appearances in the four seasons. He joined Dinamo Zagreb in August 2015 but stayed in the club until the end of the 2015/16 season on loan.

He made his debut for the club in October 2016 against Hajduk Split which ended in a 0-0 draw. He made his Champions League debut against Sevilla in a 1-0 defeat on 18 October 2016.

He broke the record for not conceding a goal for a long time, 413 mins. He saved a penalty in the Champions League qualifier match against CFR Cluj which went to a penalty shoot-out where he made some crucial saves to make the team qualify for the next round. He saved Harry Kane’s penalty in the Europa League Round-of-16 match and the match ended in a 3-2 win in aggregate where Tottenham Hotspur got eliminated.

The net worth of Dominik Livakovic is estimated to be $5 million as of 2022. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Dominik Livakovic International Career

Dominik played for Croatia at youth levels from U15 to U21 levels before playing for the senior team in 2017. He made his senior debut against Chile in the 2017 China Cup where Croatia was eliminated on penalties. He was included in the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and helped the team finish as runners-up in the tournament.

He was named the first-choice keeper in the 2020 UEFA Euro where they were eliminated by Spain in Round-of-16. He was included in the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad for Croatia. He was named the man of the match for saving three penalties in the shoot-out against Japan in the Round of 16.

His performance against Brazil helped the team to knock them out of the tournament. He was rated 10/10 by L’Équipe making him only the 15th player to receive a full rating. Croatia ended the campaign in third place by beating Morocco. He was the favourite to win the Golden Glove award but lost to Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez.

Dominik Livakovic celebrates with his third-place medal after winning the match against Morocco in Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Dominik Livakovic Family

Dominik was born on 9 January 1995 to his mother, Manuela Skoblar, and father, Zdravko Livaković, in Zadar, Croatia. Zdravko Livaković is a well-known Croatian politician as well as a construction engineer. He appears to be the only child of his parents.

It was Dominik Livakovic’s grandfather who made him fall in love with football. Dominik’s story is one of hard work and determination. He comes from a family who supported him every step of the way to becoming a professional footballer.

Dominik Livakovic’s Girlfriend

Behind the success of the goalkeeper stands a woman of enthralling beauty. Helena Matic is Dominik Livakovic’s wife, and she is known by the nickname, Croatian Meghan Markle.

Helena is an industrial designer. In June 2022 a few months before the World Cup, Dominik Livaković married his girlfriend after five years of relationship. The beauty of Helena is complemented by her intelligence and ability to succeed on her own terms. She is a perfect match for her husband, and they make a lovely couple.

Dominik is currently associated with Adidas. He was recently spotted in an advertisement wearing an all-Adidas outfit comprising the newly launched boots and a tracksuit. He posted a picture on his Instagram profile. Aside from this deal, he is not sponsored by any other brand or merchandise.

Dominik Livakovic was recently spotted in an advertisement wearing an all-Adidas outfit comprising the newly launched boots and a tracksuit. (Credits: @dominiklivakovic40 Instagram)

Dominik Livakovic Cars and Tattoos

Dominik Livakovic has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Zadar. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

