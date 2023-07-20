Taty Castellanos is an Argentine professional footballer who currently plays as a forward for SS Lazio in the Serie A and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Taty Castellanos’ journey from facing rejection to becoming a key player for New York City FC and making an impact in Europe with Girona has been a testament to his talent, determination, and ability to overcome challenges. As he continues his career with SS Lazio, fans eagerly anticipate his future accomplishments on both the club and international fronts.

Despite facing rejection from prominent Argentine clubs River Plate and Lanús during his youth, Castellanos persevered and embarked on a successful career in professional football.

Valentin Castellanos joined SS Lazio in July 2023. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Taty Castellanos Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Mendoza, Argentina Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Marilú Giménez Star Sign Libra Net Worth £2 Million Age 24 Birthday 3 October 1998 Nationality Argentine Position Forward Senior Clubs Universidad de Chile, Torque, New York City FC, Girona, S.S. Lazio Achievements 1X MLS CUP CHAMPION

1X TOP GOAL SCORER

Achievements 1X MLS CUP CHAMPION

1X TOP GOAL SCORER

1X TM PLAYER OF THE SEASON Girlfriend NA Children NA

Twitter

Taty Castellanos’s Net Worth and Salary

Taty Castellanos, a talented football player, has amassed a commendable fortune that is thought to be worth £2 million. His affiliation with New York City FC pays off well, as seen by his hefty 550,000 Euro (459 000 pounds) yearly wage. Castellanos’ value on the football market, which is valued at €15 million, reflects his talent and potential. His monetary achievement is evidence of his extraordinary abilities and rising star in the sport.

Taty Castellanos Career

Castellanos began his club career in the youth academy of Universidad de Chile before making his senior team debut in the 2017 Copa Sudamericana against Corinthians. Later, in July 2017, he moved on loan to Torque, where he was instrumental in the team’s success, scoring twice in 11 games to help them gain promotion to Uruguay’s top division.

Castellanos signed a loan agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) team New York City FC in July 2018 that would last through the end of the current campaign. In his first game, he made a strong impression by scoring a goal against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Prior to the 2019 season, NYCFC exercised their option to purchase Castellanos.

Lazio have reached full agreement to sign Argentinian striker Taty Castellanos from City Group, here we go! 🔵⚪️🇦🇷



Agreement on €15m fee, personal terms agreed too. Medical tests next week, as per @CLMerlo. pic.twitter.com/Jzl71gDf1Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2023

During his time at New York City FC, Castellanos became an integral part of the team’s attack, contributing with goals and assists. His performances helped NYCFC top the Eastern Conference standings and qualify for their first CONCACAF Champions League.

Castellanos recovered and showed steady goal-scoring form the next season. In MLS history, he became just the sixth player to score in each of his team’s opening four games. He received a contract extension through 2025 as a result of his outstanding performance. The MLS Golden Boot winner and highest scorer for NYCFC in 2021, Castellanos also assisted the squad in winning their first domestic championship, the MLS Cup.

Girona, a freshly promoted La Liga team, was drawn in by Castellanos’ abilities and accomplishments. He joined them on a season-long loan in July 2022. Castellanos became the only player to accomplish this feat in a league match since 1947 during his loan period when he scored four goals against Real Madrid in a 4-2 victory. He joined Lazio in July 2023 for a transfer fee of €15 million fee plus add-ons. Castellanos represented Argentina at the under-23 level on the international stage. He made his entrance during Argentina’s victory in the 2020 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament.

Valentin Castellanos has a net worth of £2 Million. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Taty Castellanos Family

The player was born on October 3, 1998, in Mendoza, Argentina. His mother, Maril Giménez, has had a tremendous impact on his life, even though specifics regarding his father are still unclear. Castellanos also has a brother and sister, but no other details are known about them. He probably wouldn’t be the outstanding player he is today without their encouragement and presence along the way.

Taty Castellanos’s Girlfriend

Taty Castellanos’s relationship status is not publicly known. There are no reports or indications regarding his girlfriend or romantic involvement. It is possible that he is currently single, as details about an athlete’s personal relationships are often kept private.

Taty Castellanos proudly displays the Puma sponsorship, and the two have a successful working relationship. Castellanos solely wears and promotes Puma goods on the pitch to highlight their quality and effectiveness. His social media posts demonstrate his brand loyalty, which strengthens the link between his athletic career and the company’s engagement with Puma.

Taty Castellanos enjoying his vacation. (Credits: @tatycastellanos Instagram)

Taty Castellanos Cars and Tattoos

Taty Castellanos, a talented football player, adds a unique touch to his appearance by displaying his personal expression through various tattoos on his hands, legs, and chest. Along with his tattoos, Castellanos is frequently spotted driving a slick Mercedes, which reflects his preference for luxury and sophistication off the pitch. His unique personality and way of life are exemplified by his recognizable tattoos and vehicle of choice.

