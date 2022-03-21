Who Is Gifty Boakye? Meet The Girlfriend Of Thomas Parte

Thomas Partey Girlfriend Gifty Boakye Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and morey

Gifty Boakye is famous for being the girlfriend of Arsenal star Thomas Partey. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite being very young, Gifty has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Gifty and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Since joining Arsenal in 2020, Partey has developed himself into a reliable player, eventually winning the trust and respect of the manager. He currently plays as a defensive midfielder, but whenever needed he also drops deep in the central defensive role.

His career is also pretty interesting, however many fans don’t know anything about his love life. In this article, we will discuss all the exciting facts about the stunning girlfriend of Thomas Partey. So follow along!

Gifty Boakye Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 4, 1993 Place of Birth Alexandria, Virginia, the USA Nationality Ghanaian / American Residency New York Husband Thomas Partey Job Model and Entrepreneur Instagram @giftyb_ Height 5 ft 11 inch (180 cm) Weight 55-60 kg (121 lbs – 132 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $100K

Gifty Boakye Childhood and Family

Gifty was born on May 4, 1993, in Alexandria, Virginia, the USA, making her nationality American. However, her parents are originally based out of Ghana. They immigrated to America when Gifty was very little. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media.

Gifty Boakye was born in America. (Image: Gifty Boakye/Instagram)

That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart for her life.

We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Thomas Partey.

Gifty Boakye Education

Gifty went to a local high school in America. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Mexican beauty studied Communication at St. John’s University in New York.

Gifty Boakye career

Gifty is a professional model. She started modelling for local photographers during her college days, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity amongst experienced photographers. She has also secured several achievements, including Local Model of the Year at the 2019 African Entertainment Awards USA.

Gifty is also an entrepreneur. She started her brand, NATIVE, in 2017. The boutique brand is based on the idea that everyone should wear something representing their roots, and nobody should be judged about their background.

Gifty is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Gifty also runs a non-profit organization called Sister SLAY, which works with underdeveloped children aged 11-18.

Gifty Boakye Net Worth

Gifty has a net worth of $100K, representing her earnings from modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. Her partner Thomas Partey also possesses significant fortune as he currently earns a whopping €5 Million early salary at Arsenal.

Gifty Boakye and Thomas Partey relationship

Thomas Partey met with his girlfriend in 2019. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight. The duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.

Thomas Partey met with his girlfriend in 2019. (Picture was taken from ghanaweb.com)

The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realized that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly, but they didn’t showcase their love to the outer world. That’s why they barely post pictures together on social media sites.

Gifty Boakye and Thomas Partey Children

The duo currently doesn’t have any children. Considering they are pretty young, they have a significant amount of time to make the big decision.

Gifty Boakye Social media

Gifty has earned a significant fan following on Instagram. She currently has 36.7k loyal followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of her in different attractive attires. She also posts photos from her photoshoots. Surprisingly, she doesn’t have any images of Thomas Partey on her account.

Gifty Boakye has a significant fan following on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Gifty Boakye

When did Gifty Boakye and Thomas Partey get married? They are yet to get married. What is Gifty Boakye doing now? She is a model and an Entrepreneur. How old is Gifty Boakye? She is 29 years old. Nationality of Gifty Boakye? She possesses both American and Ghanaian nationality. What is Gifty Boakye’s net worth? Her net worth is $100K.