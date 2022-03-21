Who Is Melissa Satta? Meet The Ex Wife Of Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng Ex Wife Melissa Satta Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Melissa Satta is famous for being the ex wife of Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Melissa has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some low moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned television presenter. Both Melissa and Boateng separated from their previous partners. You can say fate brought them together. In this article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship and how it ended.

Boateng has played with some of the best clubs in the world including Barcelona, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund. He has seen a lot of ups and downs in his career. But today we are only concerned about his love life. We will reveal many intriguing facts about the stunning ex wife of Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Melissa Satta Facts & Wiki

Birthday February 7, 1986 Place of Birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American and Italian Residency Italy Partner Kevin-Prince Boateng Job Italian television presenter Instagram @melissasatta Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Riccardo and Maximilian Father & Mother Mariangela Muzzu and Enzo Satta Religion N.A Hair Colour Brunette Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $10.5 million

Melissa Satta Childhood and Family

Melissa was born on February 7, 1986, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. However, she also has Italian citizenship as her parents belong to Italian ancestry. Her father, Enzo Satta, was an architect who became a Sardinian government later on in his career.

The occupation of her mother, Mariangela Muzzu, is still unknown. She also has two brothers named Riccardo and Maximilian, and they both run businesses. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education.

We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning ex-wife of Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Melissa Satta was born in America. (Getty Images)

Melissa Satta Education

Melissa went to a local high school in the United States. She always had the vision towards a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After completing graduation, she went to the private university IULM to study Communication studies.

She graduated from there with a degree. However, when she was in college, she found out about her interest in modelling. Right after completing her degree, she entered the glamour world.

Melissa Satta career

Melissa started modelling at the age of 16. The Italian beauty participated in the Miss wall contest and won a crown in the Miss extreme contest. Melissa has appeared in famous magazines over the years, including Sports Illustrated and Maxim. Later she realised that the TV industry might be a better fit for her career.

Melissa Satta is a professional model. (Picture was taken fromit.finance.yahoo.com)

Melissa is a professional television host. Her debut performance was in the television programme ‘Mio fratello è Pakistano’ in 2005. She has worked with major TV channels in Italy. She spent a long time with the media house and rapidly climbed the corporate ladders.

She became one of the most respected and known TV personalities. In 2006, she made an appearance in the ‘Judge Mastrangelo 2 and Bastardi’

Melissa Satta Net Worth

Melissa has a significant net worth of $10.5 million, mainly representing her successful modelling and TV career earnings. She also had a stint in acting. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life which her bank balance can afford.

Melissa Satta and Kevin-Prince Boateng relationship

Kevin-Prince Boateng was in a long-term relationship with Melissa Satta. They have been together since 2011 and tied the knot in 2016. We are unsure how they met or whether it was love at first sight. But the duo just went with the flow and fell into love.

Kevin-Prince Boateng met with his ex wife in 2011. (Picture was taken from primenews.com.gh)

They started dating and found out that they shared the same interests. They also have one child together. However, due to some unknown reason, their relationship fell off not once but three times, first in 2018, then a prolonged separation in 2019, and finally, they ended their bond in December 2020.

Melissa Satta and Kevin-Prince Boateng Children

The duo has one child together. In April 2014, Melissa gave birth to Boateng’s son Maddox-Prince Boateng. However, the Ghanaian footballer also has a son named Jermaine-Prince Boateng from his previous relationship.

Kevin-Prince Boateng with his ex wife and son. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Melissa Satta Social media

Melissa is active on Instagram and has one of the largest follower bases among WAGs. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful son. Sometimes she shares photos from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to.

FAQs about Melissa Satta

When did Melissa Satta and Kevin-Prince Boateng get married? They got married in 2016. What is Melissa Satta doing now? She is a TV presenter and model. How old is Melissa Satta? She is 36 years old. Nationality of Melissa Satta? She is Italian. What is Melissa Satta’s net worth? Her net worth is $10.5 million.