Who Is Michelle Lindemann Jensen? Meet The Wife Of Thomas Delaney

Michelle Lindemann Jensen is the stunning wife of Sevilla star Thomas Delaney. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Michelle comes from a football-freak Danish family. Her childhood and adulthood have been surrounded mostly by men who play football. Her father, brother and husband all are involved with the beautiful game. However, she has chosen a completely different career option which we will learn later on in the article.

From the youth system of Danish team FC Copenhagen to playing for one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Thomas Delaney has come a long way. His career and life attracted a lot of attention after he signed for the German club Borussia Dortmund. However, many fans don’t know anything about the love of his life. So, today we will discuss many intriguing facts about the exciting life of the wife of Thomas Delaney.

Michelle Lindemann Jensen Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1991 Place of Birth Denmark Nationality Danish Residency N.A Husband Thomas Delaney Job Head of the Advisory Board for Fodboldfonden. Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother Her brother’s name is Mike Jensen. Father & Mother Her mother’s name is Eliza Lindermann Jensen and her father is Henrik Jensen. Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Michelle Lindemann Jensen Childhood and Family

Michelle was born in 1991. She is the daughter of Danish football star Henrik Jensen. Her mother, Eliza Lindermann Jensen, is a business manager at Danske Bank, where she has been working since 1979. Michelle is not the typical WAG who likes to flaunt her personal life on public media. That’s why retrieving data about her childhood has been complex for us.

Michelle’s father played with the Danish club Brondby IF and was an integral part of the Danish national team from 1975 to 1982. After retirement, he became a manager and coached teams like AC Horsens, Akademisk Boldklub, Køge Boldklub and BK Frem.

Michelle’s mother is a strong woman who gave the children the proper upbringing. She has been involved with Danske Bank for a long time.

We know that she has a brother named Mike Jensen, who is also a professional footballer. Mike plays for the Norwegian club Rosenborg.

Thomas Delaney Wife Michelle Lindemann Jensen comes from a football-freak family. (Credit: Pinterest)

Michelle Lindemann Jensen Education

Michelle rarely appears in interviews. Even after her marriage with Thomas Delaney, she has maintained her secrecy. She hasn’t shared any information about her education. We currently don’t know where she studied. We know that she attended high school, and that’s where she met the love of her life. But, we are continuing our investigation and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Thomas Delaney.

Michelle Lindemann Jensen career

Michelle has been working with the Danish company Fodboldfonden for a long time. The company supports underprivileged children. Michelle’s involvement with the company suggests that she has a big heart. Well, she has made an enormous contribution to the company in the last few years for which she was given the post of Head of the Advisory Board.

Thomas Delaney of Denmark is seen with his partner Michelle Lindeman Jensen at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. (Photo by Stuart Franklin – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Michelle Lindemann Jensen Net Worth

Michelle’s net worth is currently under review. We know that she has been working with the company, Fodboldfonden for a long time. But considering the type of role she plays, we believe she takes the minimum salary to ensure that the children get better funding. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t confirm the claim.

Michelle Lindemann Jensen husband, Thomas Delaney

Thomas started his professional journey with FC Copenhagen. After getting the breakthrough with the senior team in 2009, he showed great determination and effort. His consistent spell attracted the German club Werder Bremen, who signed him in 2017. He moved to Dortmund next year, and his career has been on the rise since then. Currently, he is playing with the Spanish club Sevilla FC where he became a key player for Julen Lopetegui.

Michelle Lindemann Jensen likes to avoid media attention. (Picture was taken from vergewiki.com)

Michelle Lindemann Jensen and Thomas Delaney relationship

Thomas Delaney met with his wife when they were in high school. They went to the same institution where they first looked at each other. They haven’t disclosed the name of the school and when they met. We are unsure whether it was love at first sight, but the duo knew after initial meetings that they were in love. The couple dated for more than ten years, and in 2020, they decided it was time to make the relationship official. The pair tied the knot on December 27 that year.

Michelle Lindemann Jensen and Thomas Delaney got married in 2020. (Picture was taken from favebites.com)

Michelle Lindemann Jensen and Thomas Delaney Children

Michelle gave birth to her first child, a baby daughter, in February 2021. The duo was overjoyed being parents for the first time. Thomas posts pictures of the adorable child on his Instagram page.

Michelle Lindemann Jensen Social media

As we said earlier, Michelle is not the person who wants to flaunt her appearances on social media. She has always maintained a distance from the public platforms as she prefers to spend quality time with her family. She doesn’t enjoy the excessive media scrutiny on her private life, which is why she doesn’t have any account on famous social media platforms. Thomas Delaney has an account on Insta where he shares pictures of her beautiful wife.

FAQs about Michelle Lindemann Jensen

When did Michelle Lindemann Jensen and Thomas Delaney get married? Michelle and Thomas got married on December 27, 2020. What is Michelle Lindemann Jensen doing now? She is the Head of the Advisory Board for Fodboldfonden. How old is Michelle Lindemann Jensen? She is 31 years old. Nationality of Michelle Lindemann Jensen? Michelle is Danish. What is Michelle Lindemann Jensen’s net worth? Michelle Lindemann Jensen’s net worth is unknown.

