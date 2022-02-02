Who Is Andrea Rajacic? Meet The Girlfriend Of Thierry Henry

Andrea Rajacic is a model by profession and is majorly known as the girlfriend of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Andreas comes from a humble Bosnian family. However, she had big dreams that she wanted to achieve. Today we are going to discuss many exciting facts about the intriguing life of the model. Without further ado, let’s get started!

Andrea Rajacic Facts & Wiki

Birthday November 30, 1986 Place of Birth Sarajevo, Bosnia Nationality Bosnian Residency N.A Boyfriend Thierry Henry Job Model Instagram @sandrazouma Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 55 kg – 60 kg (121 lbs – 132 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother Her father’s name is Nebojša Rajačić. Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour N.A Net Worth (approx.) ($1 Million – $5 Million)

Andrea Rajacic boyfriend Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is one of the greatest forwards of modern football. The legendary forward started his career with the French team Monaco. After a short spell in Juventus, he ended up at Arsenal, where he found the joy of playing football. He won 2 Premier Leagues, 3 FA Cups and a handful of other major titles. However, the achievement that still stands tall in the league’s history is the unbeaten run of the Gunners under the leadership of their ruthless forward Thierry Henry. Even though he spent spells with Barcelona and Red Bull New York, Arsenal was always his first love. However, today we’re not going to discuss much on the illustrious career of the French striker, but we’re here to take a detailed look into the exciting life of his lovely girlfriend – Andrea Rajacic.

Thierry Henry had a remarkable career. (Credit: Premier League)

Andrea Rajacic Childhood and Family

Andrea was brought into the world on November 30, 1986, by Bosnian parents. She hasn’t disclosed much information about her parents on the public media. His father’s name is Nebojša Rajačić. However, we couldn’t fetch any information about her mother and we don’t have any knowledge about the type of jobs her parents did. We are uncertain whether she has a sibling. However, we are currently reviewing the available details and would update the article if we find any new information. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Thierry Henry.

Andrea Rajacic Education

Andrea completed her high school education at a local institution in Bosnia. However, she was always motivated about making it big in the glamour world. She moved to America for higher education. We couldn’t confirm the exact reason why she chose to study abroad but America had the potential to launch her modelling career to heights and that could have convinced the beautiful Bosnian to take the major step. We are continuing our investigation to find out the exact degree she took.

Thierry Henry met with her girlfriend, Andrea Rajacic in 2008. (Credit: BPI)

Andrea Rajacic career

Andrea is a professional model. She started her career at a very young age. She could have started her journey from Bosnia or pursued her career in modelling after moving to America. However, she always had the spark in her and it didn’t take her long to build an intriguing portfolio. She began climbing the success ladder and worked with many big brands along the way. We are uncertain whether she is currently involved in the glamour world or she has taken a break from her career.

Andrea Rajacic Net Worth

As we mentioned earlier, Andrea made it big in the modelling world. So the cash flow has been quite emphatic for the Bosnian beauty throughout her career. She is believed to have a net worth between $1 Million – $5 Million. Well, that’s a lot of money!

However, it isn’t anywhere near to what Henry has in his bank. His net worth currently stands at $130 Million. However, Henry had to pay £10 million to her previous wife for their divorce settlement which is a massive loss to his total revenue.

Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry relationship

Thierry Henry met with her girlfriend in 2008. However, Andrea isn’t the first love of the French striker. He was married to a famous actress named Claire Merry from 2003 to 2007. However, their relationship deteriorated over the years and they had to take a divorce in 2008. Which was very strange for the fans knowing the beautiful relationship between them. In the same year of their divorce, Henry started dating Andrea. The couple has been inseparable since. They haven’t tied the knot yet. But, their family has increased over the years.

Thierry Henry and girlfriend Andrea Rajacic watches on from the stands. (Picture was taken from WTfoot0

Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry Children

Andrea gave birth to Thierry Henry’s son, Tristan Henry in 2012. It’s the second child of the French striker as he already has one daughter named Téa from his previous wife.

Thierry Henry has a daughter from his previous relationship. (Picture was taken from: sportslibro.com)

Andrea Rajacic Social media

Even though Andrea has an Instagram account, she isn’t active on the platform. She likes to avoid excessive attention from the media and has managed to keep her private life away from any type of media scrutiny. She has kept her profile private and only 499 followers have access to the content she shares on her page.

FAQs about Sandra Zouma

When did Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry get married? Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry haven’t tied the knot yet. What is Andrea Rajacic doing now? She is a professional model. How old is Andrea Rajacic? She is 36 years old. Nationality of Andrea Rajacic? Andrea is Bosnian. What is Andrea Rajacic’s net worth? Sandra’s net worth lies between $1 Million – $5 Million.

