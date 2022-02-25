Thibaut Courtois Girlfriend Mishel Gerzig Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Mishel Gerzig? Meet The Girlfriend Of Thibaut Courtois

Mishel Gerzig is an Israeli model and famous for being the girlfriend of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background, Mishel Gerzig has achieved incredible feats. Currently, she is a model and social media star. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She had a beautiful relationship with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian star started dating Mishel after leaving his previous partner Marta Dominguez. Courtois has become a global football icon as currently plays with one of the top clubs in the world. His career and life have attracted a lot of attraction from the media.

Hence, today we are not taking another look into his professional life. Rather we are going to discuss more on his love life and more specifically about his girlfriend. We have gathered all the information and will share everything in this article. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Thibaut Courtois.

Mishel Gerzig Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 5, 1997 Place of Birth Israel Nationality Israeli Residency Spain Ex-Partner Thibaut Courtois Job Model Instagram @mishelgerzig Height 5 ft 8 inch (178 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Elen (sister) Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Mishel Gerzig Childhood and Family

On June 5, 1997, Mishel was born in Israel, making her an Israeli. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. However, we realised that she maintains a healthy relationship with her sister, Elen, going through her Instagram profile. We will update the article if we find new data after conducting thorough research. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Thibaut Courtois.

Mishel is Israeli. (Picture was taken from (Photo: Instagram)

Mishel Gerzig Education

Mishel went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. We believe she entered the world of modelling at a pretty early age, and that’s why she might have skipped her college studies.

Mishel Gerzig’s career

Mishel is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. Working for Itm Models, she has promoted many products.

Mishel is also an Instagram star. She regularly posts pictures on her social media account to engage her audience. She also does brand collaborations. Due to her vast fanbase, brands approach her regularly. Through her social media collaborations, she earns a handsome amount of money.

Mishel Gerzig is a professional model. (Photo: Valero Rioja))

Mishel Gerzig Net Worth

Mishel’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t revealed her yearly earnings, and that’s why calculating her net worth has become difficult. However, we believe her current net worth is pretty significant as she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling career. We are researching the topic and will update the article if we find new data.

Thibaut Courtois has a net worth of $13 million, primarily representing his professional contracts earnings. He currently earns €7.2 Million per year at Real Madrid. That’s a lot of money. The pair’s collective income helps them to afford fancy things.

Mishel Gerzig and Thibaut Courtois’ relationship

Thibaut Courtois met with his girlfriend in the early months of 2021. The Belgian star didn’t take much time to move on from his previous relationship. After being cheated by Courtois several times, his last partner, Marta Dominguez, broke the relationship. They have two children together.

After meeting with Marta, he again fell in love, and we can’t blame him! The alluring Israeli beauty has the power to attract any grown man. The duo started dating soon after their first meeting. The pair was first spotted at a Spanish restaurant, and later they confirmed their relationship. They have remained inseparable until now, but it remains to be seen if Courtois stays loyal to her. We couldn’t find out when they are planning to get married.

Thibaut Courtois met with his girlfriend in the early months of 2021. (Picture was taken from marca.com)

Mishel Gerzig and Thibaut Courtois Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children until now. However, Courtois has two children from his previous relationship with Marta Dominguez.

Thibaut Courtois with girlfriend and children. (Picture credit: Real Madrid)

Mishel Gerzig Social media

Mishel is very famous on Instagram. She has 353k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her boyfriend. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.

FAQs about Carolina Dantas

When did Mishel Gerzig and Thibaut Courtois get married? The duo is yet to get married. What is Mishel Gerzig doing now? She is a model and social media star. How old is Mishel Gerzig? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Mishel Gerzig? She is Israeli. What is Mishel Gerzig’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

