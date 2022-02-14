Who Is Julia Vigas? Meet The Wife Of Thiago Alcantara

Julia Vigas is famous for being the wife of Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, Julia is also a caring mother and a supportive wife. She was born and brought up in the beautiful city of Barcelona. However, she travelled to a lot of countries with her husband, Thiago Alcantara. The Spanish star is known to be a part of a rare kind of midfield group who are technically very able and are intelligent. His incredible performances made him famous wherever he went. Currently playing in Liverpool, he has earned the love and respect of the Kopites who regularly keep a track of his profile and career. However, we are not here to discuss that topic today. His wife, Julia Vigas also leads an interesting life. So today, we are going to reveal everything there is to know about the stunning Spaniard. Follow along!

Julia Vigas Facts & Wiki

Birthday February 27, 1990 Place of Birth Barcelona, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency N.A Husband Thiago Alcantara Job Entrepreneur Instagram @juliavigas Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother She has two older brothers – Enric and Raul. Father & Mother Her mother’s name is Berta and her father is Enric Vigas. Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) $1 million

Julia Vigas Childhood and Family

Julia was born on February 27, 1990. She belongs to a wealthy business family. Her father, Enric Vigas, is a business owner. We don’t have much information about her mother, Berta. Julia hasn’t disclosed much of her private data on public platforms. That’s why tracking her early life has been difficult for us. We know that she has two older brothers named Enric and Raul. We are still searching for more details about her family. So stay tuned to learn more about the wife of Thiago Alcantara.

Julia was born and brought up in Barcelona. (Image: Instagram/Julia Vigas)

Julia Vigas Education

Julia completed her high school education at a local institution. Right after completing graduation, she enrolled at the Universidad de Barcelona. She graduated with a degree in Marketing and Communications in 2013. After getting her bachelor’s degree, she moved to Germany. She hasn’t disclosed whether she pursued a Master’s degree. We believe Julia was ambitious and optimistic from a young age, and she liked helping others.

Julia Vigas career

After completing her education, she returned to Barcelona to run her family business. She is a part-owner of a hotel named ‘Terra Mar’ in Barcelona. Her brothers are also partners in the business, and they run the business together. Their hotel is a three-star hotel. But many customers express high regard due to their impressive service.

Julia owns a hotel in Barcelona. (Picture was taken from Firstsportz)

Julia Vigas Net Worth

Julia has a significant net worth of $1 million. She mostly earned her wealth from the successful hotel business. Customers love the spot and keep coming back, and that’s why they make a lot of money.

Other than being an entrepreneur, Julia is also a social media influencer. She has a large audience on Instagram. After her relationship with Thiago came into the public eye, she got a massive boost of followers who were interested in the life of Spanish beauty. She collaborates with top brands to promote their product through her handle.

On the other hand, Thiago Alcantara’s net worth currently stands at a whopping $83 Million. He is one of the league’s top midfielders, and Liverpool pays him $12 Million per year to keep him at the club.

Julia Vigas husband, Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara came out of the famous Barcelona youth academy, ‘La Masia.’ He was one of the most talented youths with the Catalan club and didn’t take much time to reach the senior team. After two successful years with the Blaugrana senior team, he moved to Bayern Munich in 2013. He became an instant hit in Germany. Mostly he plays a pivotal role in the midfield, and he likes to control and dictate the game from the crucial area. He doesn’t participate much in attacks, but he starts the flow. Currently, he is playing with Liverpool. Due to injury issues, he couldn’t participate in many games in this campaign. But he has shown sparks of quality whenever he plays. It remains to be seen how he performs in the second half.

The duo got married in 2015. (Image: Instagram/Julia Vigas)

Julia Vigas and Thiago Alcantara relationship

Thiago Alcantara met with his wife Julia in 2013. He was playing with Barcelona at that time. Soon after their initial few meetings, the duo fell in love and formed a bond. When Thiago decided to move to Germany after signing for Bayern Munich, Julia followed him. The pair have been inseparable since then. On June 27, 2015, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Sant Climent de Peralta, Catalonia, Spain. Many famous football stars attended their wedding.

Julia Vigas and Thiago Alcantara Children

In May 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Gabriel Alcantara. Their second daughter, Siena Alcantara, came to earth in February 2020.

Thiago Alcantara with his wife and children. (Image: Instagram: @juliavigas)

Julia Vigas Social media

Julia is very active on Instagram. She has 146k followers on the social media platform. She regularly posts pictures of herself and with her husband and daughters. She also shares photos with her friends.

FAQs about Julia Vigas

When did Julia Vigas and Thiago Alcantara get married? They got married in 2015. What is Julia Vigas doing now? She is an Entrepreneur and Influencer. How old is Julia Vigas? She is 32 years old. Nationality of Julia Vigas? She is Spanish. What is Julia Vigas’s net worth? Her net worth is $1 million.

