Tsitsipas now joins fellow stars Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and others, who have offered support via auctions and donations
World No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas is planning to set up an auction to support financially struggling tennis stars during coronavirus lockdown.
The Greek’s initiative focusses on offering assistance to the ATP and WTA tennis players who fall below the top-100 rankings. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas’s mentor and coach of Serena Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, has come in support of the youngster.
Tsitsipas and the French coach will collaborate together to launch the ‘Beyond 100 Support initiative’ to help the struggling players.
However, the idea initially belonged Tsitsipas, who joined hands with Mouratoglou to make it a reality.
Mouratoglou received a lot of support from the global tennis community after he wrote an open letter last week to raise awareness about the tennis players ranked outside the top-100.
Tsitsipas, who came up with the brilliant idea, was himself a player ranked outside the top-100 until 2017.
“Happy to prove my parents wrong”
Tsitsipas admitted that he was happy to prove his parents wrong after joining the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro tournament.
The Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro – the first of its kind virtual tournament will see top tennis stars around the globe competing against each other online.
The event that is slated to begin from April 27th to 30th and is being held to attract fans and raise money for tennis players affected financially because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Meanwhile, young Tsitsipas, who is looking forward to the new event revealed that he would be motivated to give his best due to one reason.
“[I am] happy to prove my parents wrong back in the day when they used to tell me playing video games would bring me nowhere in my life. It’s great being part of the first virtual online tennis tournament with actual professional tennis players,” the Greek ace said.
Meanwhile, Tsitsipas joins the likes of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem, and several others in the list of participants.
