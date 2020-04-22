Wolfgang Thiem is the father of Austrian ace Dominic Thiem

Wolfgang Thiem, the father of Dominic Thiem, has hinted at plans of an exhibition event to be held in May.

The coronavirus has halted the tennis season with no matches for over a month. The official bodies have also stated that action might return in July while other events, such as Wimbledon, have been cancelled.

Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe celebrate during the singles match between John Isner of Team World and Alexander Zverev of Team Europe (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

Most stars are stuck in quarantine and training with no idea of what is to happen. However, Thiem’s father hinted that action could be back in May with an exhibition event.

Speaking to APA, Wolfgang claimed his son could play in the event at the Mouratoglou Academy in France.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and David Goffin also train in the same academy. Thiem’s father suggested that they would also be involved in this tournament.

Training back on for Thiem

There was some good news for Thiem as he restarted training recently after a go-ahead from the Austrian government.

Dominic has been training in a Vienna facility with three other Austrians who are part of the Davis Cup team.

Wolfgang added that players have to participate in some tournament as training with no end goal simply won’t cut it.

“The most difficult thing now is to have a goal, since it is not clear how we are going to continue.”

Dominic Thiem has also returned to training recently (Getty)

However, the senior Thiem was sceptical regarding the return of tennis on American shores.

“I don’t think you can play the American tour, that’s my feeling.”

It will be interesting to see if Thiem does feature later on in the exhibition match. Getting that on TV screens would be incredible as fans could tune in and get some of their tennis fix.

For now, most fans are watching old matches or keeping tabs on social media sessions from the stars.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal have all taken to Instagram in recent weeks.

They have put up a lot of fun sessions which have kept the fans engaged.

