Stefanos Tsitsipas decided to protest against 2020 in a unique way

Greek tennis ace Stefanos Tsitsipas took a different route in protesting against a terrible 2020 year so far.

He wasn’t upset at some of the losses he had received. However, Tsitsipas turned into a ‘sign guy’ and wanted his money back from the year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts during the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

The Greek has been living in Monaco for a while. However, the tennis season has been halted thanks to the coronavirus.

Covid-19 has also killed thousands across the world and there seems to be no stopping the virus. Most countries are in lockdown and the tennis stars are under quarantine too. Tsitsipas has been doing his bit by playing online and creating videos, but he wanted a refund for the disastrous year:

Tsitsipas joked that he skipped lunch for this but he has a lot of free time on his hands.

The tennis circuit isn’t to return before July. However, it will be interesting to see if the virus has been contained well throughout.

America, Spain and Italy have been hit hard, and hopefully, things work out across the world.

Exhibition mode on?

Tsitsipas trains in the same academy as Dominic Thiem and Wolfgang Thiem spoke about an exhibition tournament behind held.

France is the destination for the tournament with Thiem, Tsitsipas and David Goffin possibly playing in the event too.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand during his men’s final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see how the organisers deal with this. Fans probably cannot watch the event but streaming it could be an option.

Thiem also recently resumed his training after the Austrian government passed an order for the same.

The results from the exhibition wouldn’t matter much. However, at least the players would get some sort of action on the courts.

