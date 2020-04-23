Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are keen on merging the WTA and ATP

Roger Federer caught the attention of the tennis fraternity, including Rafael Nadal yesterday on Twitter.

The Swiss ace tweeted that combining the ATP and WTA should be something to work towards. For years the men’s and women’s tennis bodies have been separate but the coronavirus pandemic seems to have got people with their thinking caps on.

Roger Federer in action at Roland Garros (Getty)

Fortunately, many top stars backed the decision from Federer. However, there is no confirmation of any talks taking place from either of the bodies.

The coronavirus has hit tennis hard with no matches till July, at least. However, Federer’s plans seem to have brought up some positivity at the moment with many tweeting their support:

Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one? — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours…. — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

Nadal, Simona Halep and a host of others agreed, but there was always going to be some resistance to these plans.

Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men's and women's tennis in one only organisation 🎾👍🏻 https://t.co/fTCfvMiU4G — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 22, 2020

You are not the only one 😊 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 22, 2020

I agree, and have been saying so since the early 1970s. One voice, women and men together, has long been my vision for tennis.



The WTA on its own was always Plan B.



I’m glad we are on the same page.



Let’s make it happen. #OneVoice — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 22, 2020

https://twitter.com/rennaestubbs/status/1252995780723515392?s=20

Nick Kyrgios is someone who doesn’t take things lightly. The Australian is a bit of a hot head and called out the decision from Nadal and co.

Now, Kyrgios does have a rivalry with Nadal and has been in a war of words several times. However, the Australian didn’t explain why he was against the plans.

We shouldn’t merge — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 23, 2020

Did anyone ask the majority of the ATP what they think about merging with the WTA and how it is good for us? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 22, 2020

It is to note that all tennis activities have been suspended till 13 July. Wimbledon got cancelled while the French Open was shifted to another date.

Another big issue

The bigger issue that needs to be addressed is the funding and prize money in tennis. Many lower-ranked stars have spoken about their problems due to the coronavirus. The lack of tournaments has affected their income, which isn’t a problem for the big names.

A merger of bodies is good for tennis as a whole, but the need to fix the prize money for lower-ranked players is important too.

It is to be seen when things return to normal due to the coronavirus, and hopefully, we can have some tennis action sooner rather than later.

