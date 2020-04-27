World No.1 Novak Djokovic had earlier offered millions of euros as a donation to the people of Serbia in order to fight Covid-19

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has been busy lately, lending a helping hand to people in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Djokovic is currently under self-isolation at his home but that has not stopped the tennis ace from offering further assistance. His foundation – The Novak Djokovic Foundation – has been doing a lot of work in his native Serbia.

The foundation recently released a statement, highlighting the work being done in the country to fight Covid-19. The recent release mentioned that the delivery of medical equipment promised by the foundation to the healthcare institutions treating Covid-19 patients has been started.

The first batch of equipment containing four ventilators and 20 patient monitoring devices has been donated to the Clinical Centre in Kragujevac.

The foundation also revealed their further plans of confirming the delivery of a CT Scan with all accessories and four non-invasive ventilation devices with a large number of kits, to the Pulmonology Clinic of the Clinical Centre of Serbia and the Belgrade Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

Jelena Djokovic thanks healthcare workers

Meanwhile, Novak’s wife and CEO of the foundation, Jelena Djokovic expressed her gratitude to the healthcare workers, who have been working tirelessly to fight the spread of Covid-19 virus.

She also assured that more help was around the corner and that the foundation would ensure that the hospitals would receive the best equipment in hand.

“We tried to collect all the information about what these healthcare facilities needed the most, not only the ones located in Belgrade but also the ones in cities around Serbia, in places where the other COVID-19 hot spots are, as well as to obtain the best equipment available,” Jelena said.

More equipment will be also provided to hospitals, as and when required.

