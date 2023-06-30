Taylor Harwood-Bellis 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Taylor Jay Harwood-Bellis, born on January 30, 2002, is a talented English professional footballer known for his skills as a centre-back and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Harwood-Bellis’s impressive performances and consistent growth have earned him recognition, and in June 2023, he was named to the England squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. As a young and promising talent, Harwood-Bellis has a bright future ahead in both club and international football.

He currently plays for Manchester City, one of the top clubs in English football. Harwood-Bellis began his football journey at the age of six with Manchester City and progressed through their youth academy.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has a net worth of £1.2 Million. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Wiki

Birth Place Stockport, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £1.2 Million Age 21 Birthday 30 January 2002 Nationality English Position Center-back Senior Clubs Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers, Anderlecht, Stoke City, Burnley Achievements 2X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION

1X U21 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Net Worth and Salary

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, a gifted football player for Manchester City F.C., earns £7,000 per week, or $364,000 per year. With a solid net worth of £1,232,400, Taylor has clearly benefited financially from his performance on the pitch. His market value is €20.00m. This talented young defender has a contract that is slated to expire on June 30, 2024, signalling a bright future for him and drawing attention and appreciation from football fans around the world.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis Club Career

In 2019, Harwood-Bellis formed a strong partnership with Eric Garcia at the heart of Manchester City’s youth team defence, which reached the final of the FA Youth Cup. He was called up to the senior team as a result of his strong performances, and on September 24, 2019, he faced Preston North End in his first-ever professional game.

Later on in the year, on December 11, Harwood-Bellis made his debut in a European competition when he entered the game against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage as a substitute. In a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Port Vale on January 4, 2020, he also netted his first goal for Manchester City. He extended his contract by four years in December 2020, ensuring his employment with the team through the year 2024.

Happy 21st Birthday to Taylor Harwood-Bellis! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/f447Ktp4xb — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 30, 2023

Additionally, Harwood-Bellis has benefited from stints on loans. He joined Blackburn Rovers on loan in February 2021 for the balance of the campaign. In June 2021, he made a season-long loan to Belgian First Division A team Anderlecht. Harwood-Bellis signed a loan agreement with Stoke City in January 2022, staying there for the 2021–2022 campaign. He made 24 appearances while playing frequently for Stoke City, who finished the season in the 14th spot.

Harwood-Bellis joined Burnley on loan for the 2022–23 campaign as he continued to progress. He scored his first goal for the team during his loan period in a draw with Preston North End. He returned to Manchester City after the loan was over.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis International Career

Harwood-Bellis has represented England. He not only led the under-17 squad to victory in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, but he also scored a goal. In October 2020, he made his under-20 debut, and in August 2021, he got his first call-up to the England under-21 squad. He made his under-21 team debut against Kosovo U21s in a 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification game.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis of England during the International Friendly between England U21 and Germany U21. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis Family

On January 30, 2002, in Stockport, England, the gifted football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis entered the world. His parents’ identities are unknown, but he had a close relationship with his late grandfather, who surely had a significant impact on his life. Remarkably, Taylor has a basketball-proficient twin sister named Rebecca Harwood-Bellis. Despite the age difference, Rebecca bravely handled the stress of competing against colleagues who were considerably older than her, displaying her tenacity and fortitude.

Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Girlfriend

Taylor is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.

The outstanding football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a sponsor for the illustrious apparel company Nike. He wears Nike clothing and accessories on the pitch, demonstrating their better performance and quality.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Burnley celebrates after winning the Sky Bet Championship following victory against Blackburn Rovers and Burnley. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis Cars and Tattoos

The talented football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis presents a blank canvas without any tattoos, allowing his performance on the field to take center stage. Fans are curious about the attractive vehicle that this excellent athlete drives off the pitch because little information is available about his choice of wheels.

