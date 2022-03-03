Tammy Abraham Girlfriend Leah Monroe Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Leah Monroe? Meet The Girlfriend Of Tammy Abraham

Leah Monroe is famous for being the girlfriend of AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Leah Monroe is the stunning girlfriend of Tammy Abraham. The duo has been together for a long time, even before Tammy became a first-team starter. Currently, the Englishman plays for the Italian team Roma and has been one of their best strikers in recent times.

Before Roma, Tammy played a crucial role for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea team. Due to the transfer ban, the Blues legend didn’t have many options but to use his academy graduates. However, players like Tammy flourished and became mature players in a short span.

Despite being very young, he has a huge fan following, which is understandable considering his incredible performances. However, many of his admirers are unaware of his love life. Today we are going to reveal all the interesting information about the stunning girlfriend of Tammy Abraham. Without further delay, let’s get started!

Leah Monroe Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 17, 1999 Place of Birth London, England Nationality English Residency London Partner Tammy Abraham Job Model, Social media influencer, Vlogger Instagram @leahmonroe_ Height 5’5 (165 cm) Weight 60 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christian Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $1 Million

Leah Monroe Childhood and Family

Leah was born on March 17, 1999, to a London family, making her a citizen of England. Despite having a substantial online presence, Leah doesn’t share much about her family and childhood on her social media channels.

Hence, we currently don’t know the identity of her father and mother and their jobs. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on Leah’s childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Tammy Abraham.

Leah Monroe was born in London. (Credit: Instagram)

Leah Monroe Education

Leah hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. But we believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. She has been passionate about modelling for a very long time. But we currently don’t know whether she enrolled in college for further education or entered the glamour industry. We will update the article as soon as we find new data about her education.

Leah Monroe career

Leah is a professional model who made her breakthrough in the industry not so long ago. Due to her beautiful figure, alluring looks and appealing characteristics, she has earned massive respect in the industry quickly. She has been getting reasonable offers from many famous brands as they want to make her the face of their brand.

Leah is an Instagram celebrity. She remains pretty active on the social media platform and continuously shares attractive images. Fans love her content, and that’s why she has earned a massive follower base. Due to her reach, she charges a handsome amount of money from top brands to promote their product. She also uses social media to influence and educate her audience positively.

Leah is also a YouTube vlogger. She frequently shares videos of her day-to-day life which keeps her fans glued to their screens. Currently, she isn’t very active on YouTube, as she is focusing more on building a stable community on Instagram.

Leah Monroe is an Instagram influencer. (Credit: Instagram)

Leah Monroe Net Worth

Leah hasn’t shared any information regarding her earnings; hence we currently don’t know her net worth. We believe she earns a significant amount of money from her Instagram channel. Social media marketing has seen exponential growth in the last few years, so as her channel grows on the medium, she can attract more lucrative deals. Leah has just entered the modelling world and can start accumulating a considerable sum very soon.

Tammy Abraham currently earns $2.6 Million at Roma. We have crunched the numbers, and our report suggests that he has a net worth of $8 Million. Well, he is already richer than several regular wage earners. If he continues the high-class performances, he could attract better deals.

Leah Monroe and Tammy Abraham relationship

Tammy Abraham met with his girlfriend in 2015. He was playing for the Chelsea academy at that time. The English beauty hasn’t shared much about their relationship, that’s why we currently don’t know how they met. But we believe only after the first meeting they were in love.

The duo started going on dates regularly, making their bond even stronger. They both respect each other’s thoughts, and that’s why there hasn’t been any significant breakouts or arguments between them. Leah always believed in him and supported him throughout the years. Currently, he is one of the top players in Italy, but the love between them remains the same.

The duo is pretty young, but looking at the current state of their relationship, they can spend the rest of their life together. It remains to be seen when Tammy decides to pop up the big proposal.

Tammy Abraham started dating his girlfriend, Leah in 2015. (Credit: Instagram)

Leah Monroe and Tammy Abraham Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very young, hence have enough time to think about the matter. Welcoming children can give many headaches as the child would require them to stay close. However, considering that Leah and Tammy both remain very busy in their work, they might not be able to commit to parenthood at this moment fully.

Leah Monroe Social media

Leah is a true social media lover. She has accounts on several major social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube. She mostly shares beautiful pictures of herself. Sometimes he shares photos with Tammy. Her excellent taste in fashion emerges from her Insta feed. Even though she is not very active on YouTube, she already has 2.44 K followers.

Leah Monroe is very famous on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Leah Monroe

When did Leah Monroe and Tammy Abraham get married? The duo is yet to get married. What is Leah Monroe doing now? She is a model, Instagram influencer. How old is Leah Monroe? She is 22 years old. Nationality of Leah Monroe? She is English. What is Leah Monroe’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

Read More: