Tadhg Furlong– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Tadhg Furlong Facts

Birth Place Wexford, Ireland Father’s Name James Furlong Mother’s Name Margaret Furlong Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth (2021) $1.5million Salary (2021) $700,000 Age 29 Date of Birth 14 November 1992 High School St Augustine’s and Scoil Mhuire Horeswood

Nationality Irish Girlfriend Aine Lacey Children No Social Media Instagram

Tadhg Furlong’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Tadhg has a net worth of $1.5 million with a salary of around $700,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract.

Tadhg Furlong Career

Tadhg Furlong is an Irish Rugby union player who plays for Leinster in the Pro14 and European Rugby Champions Cup. His nickname is Furlong, and his preferred position is tighthead prop. He is known for his running skill and can handle the ball well.

Tadhg Furlong is the highest-paid Irish Player (Planet Rugby)

He started his Rugby playing underage at New Ross RFC in County Wexford. He made his senior debut for Leinster Rugby in November 2013 as a replacement against the Dragons. He was also a part of the Leinster A team, which won the 2013-14 British and Irish Cup. In 2021 he was selected to World Rugby’s Dream Team of the Year.

In his international career, Furlong made his Ireland senior debut on August 29 2015, against Wales in a Warm-up game for the 2015 Rugby World Cup. He started for Ireland in the Autumn Internationals, including the historic victory over New Zealand. He also played for Ireland in the 2017 Six Nations Championship.

Tadhg Furlong plays for Leinster (Planet Rugby)

He also got selected for the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand. He played all three test matches in the drawn series. Again on May 6 2021, Furlong was named in the squad for the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa. He is a former Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion.

Tadhg Furlong Family and Personal Life

Tadhg Furlong was born on November 14 1992, to his Irish Parents, James Furlong and Margaret Furlong. He also has a brother named Eoin Furlong. He was born in Wexford, Ireland, where he comes from a farming family.

Tadhg Furlong with his parents (Sports Joe)

He has an interesting fact in his personal life. Furlong is addicted to potatoes and can eat a lot of potatoes in one go. He did his schooling at St Augustine’s and Scoil Mhuire Horsewood. Furlong was also the highest-paid rugby athlete in Ireland’s history. Furlong is quite active on social media and has 80.8K followers.

Tadhg Furlong’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Furlong has a long-term relationship with girlfriend Aine Lacey. She is the daughter of Cushinstown in County Wexford.

Furong’s girlfriend Aine Lacey (Balls)

FAQs about Tadhg Furlong

What is Tadhg Furlong’s net worth? Tadhg has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million. How old is Tadhg Furlong? Tadhg Furlong is 29 years old Which club did Tadhg Furlong make his debut in? Tadhg made his debut for Leinster. Who is Tadhg Furlong married to? Tadhg is not married but is in a long term relationship with Aine Lacey Does Tadhg Furlong have any children? No

