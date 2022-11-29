Stuart Attwell is an English professional football referee and belongs to the elite group of referees who primarily officiate the Premier League and in this article, we will see about Stuart Attwell’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more.

Stuart Steven Attwell famously known as Stuart Attwell was the youngest referee to feature in the Premier League. He returned to the Select group of referees in 2016 after being demoted from the Select group in 2012 and till now Stuart has made a total of 551 appearances as a referee in his career. Let’s get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

Stuart Attwell Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Nuneaton, England Father’s Name Carlos Attias Mother’s Name Hebe Ada Rosa Pompei Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $1.5 million Age 40 years Date of Birth 6 October 1982 Nationality English Occupation Referee Wife NA Social Media NA

Stuart Attwell Net Worth and Salary

Stuart is considered to be a rich English referee and his net worth is estimated at around $1.5 million. He is listed in the select group of referees and his salary is not gonna be less compared to others. The primary source of income for the 40-year-old is through officiating Premier League matches

Stuart Attwell net worth. (Image: Twitter)

.Stuart Attwell Refereeing Career

Stuart began to referee at the age of 22. He was promoted to referee the Football league in the 2007-08 season. His first league one appearance came when Swansea City faced Gillingham. Attwell made his first championship debut as a referee in December 2007, officiating a match between Sheffield United and Blackpool.

In the 2008-09 season, Attwell was added to the Select group of referees list which made him available to officiate the Premier League and got full-time employment at the Professional Game Match Officials Association. He was promoted to officiate the Premier League matches in 2008, making him the youngest referee at the age of 25.

He was added to the international list of referees in 2009. He was demoted from the list of Select Group Referees and returned to Football League duty on the National List in 2012 with mutual consent. Later, in 2014 he returned back to officiate the Premier League matches. Again, he was promoted to the list of the Select group of referees in 2016.

In 2016, he officiated Japanese League matches as a part of a referee exchange programme between the English FA and the Japanese FA.

Stuart Attwell 2022 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more. (Image: Twitter)

Stuart Attwell Early Life

Stuart was born on 6 October 1982 in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. His parents Carlos Attias and Hebe Ada Rosa Pompei raised him in England. Attwell graduated from Staffordshire University in 2004. It was a longtime ambition for him to referee, according to his father. He moved all the way up from the local league to the non-football league, then all the way to the Football League.

Stuart Attwell Wife

Stuart is said to be single and his current dating details remain to be unknown. We hope he will get married soon so that this section will get updated soon.

Stuart Attwell Controversies

The “ghost goal” controversy happened in September 2008 in a Championship league at Watford after assistant referee Banister mistakenly awarded a goal instead of a corner kick. The Ex Premier league referee Keith Hackett has suggested that Stuart Attwell has to step down from officiating Newcastle United‘s match against Everton in March 2022.

The match ended with a 1-goal win for Everton and the referee issued a red card for Allan in the final minutes. Attwell was on VAR duty when Liverpool faced Brighton earlier in 2022, and Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez escaped a red card for his challenge on Luis Diaz.

Ordered by The Kop to go over and check the corner quadrant like a dutiful Border Collie. Stuart Attwell was utterly out of his depth in charge of this game. Yet another one of Mike Riley's appalling servicemen. pic.twitter.com/tjjar3FSqb — John Merro (@johnmerro1) April 26, 2022

The 40 year-old-referee awarded a penalty mistakenly for Leeds United in the 2-1 win against Norwich City but the decision was adjusted later by the VAR.

