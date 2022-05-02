Southampton Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Southampton are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Southampton F.C.

The Saints are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League and one of the most valuable teams in the Premier League. They are one of the highest paying football teams in the Premier League, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League.

Current Southampton Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Southampton F.C. are one of the founding members of the Premier League and have spent most of their history in the top flight since its first promotion in 1966. They won the F.A. Cup back in 1975-76. The club has been nicknamed “The Saints” since its inception.

Southampton Player Wages 2022 (Peakpx)

The club was founded initially at St. Mary’s Church on 21 November 1885 by the St. Mary’s Church of England Young Men’s Association members. The club was known originally as St. Mary’s Young Men’s Association F.C. before adopting Southampton St. Mary’s. They have an estimated revenue worth £259million.

Southampton’s highest-paid player

Theo Walcott is the highest-paid player for Southampton, with a yearly salary of £ 39,00,000 and a weekly wage of £ 75,000. Walcott is a product of the Southampton Academy and started his career with Southampton before joining Arsenal. He has scored more than 100 goals for Arsenal.

Theo Walcott is the highest-paid player for Southampton (Independent)

On 18 May 2021, Walcott signed a permanent two-year contract at Southampton and made his first appearance against Everton.

Southampton FC Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Theo Walcott F 33 2023 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Wasserman Oriol Romeu M 30 2023 £ 33,80,000 £ 65,000 MagicPlayers Mohamed Elyounoussi F 27 2023 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 CLS Mundial Nathan Redmond F 28 2023 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 ARETÉ Ibrahima Diallo M 23 2024 £ 28,60,000 £ 55,000 Classico Sports Management Moussa Djenepo F 23 2023 £ 28,60,000 £ 55,000 12 MANagement Stuart Armstrong M 30 2024 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 PLG James Ward-Prowse M 27 2026 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 ICM Stellar Sports Che Adams F 25 2024 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 Unique Sports Group Mohammed Salisu D 23 2024 £ 12,00,000 £ 23,077 JM10 SPORT Kyle Walker-Peters D 25 2025 £ 12,00,000 £ 23,077 CAA Base Ltd Jake Vokins D 22 2024 £ 11,00,000 £ 21,154 ICM Stellar Sports Jan Bednarek D 26 2025 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Fabryka Futbolu Will Smallbone M 22 2024 £ 9,00,000 £ 17,308 SEG Nathan Tella F 22 2025 £ 6,50,000 £ 12,500 ICM Stellar Sports Yan Valery D 23 2023 £ 1,04,000 £ 2,000 NineFour Adam Armstrong F 25 2025 – – ICM Stellar Sports Valentino Livramento M 19 2026 – – Wasserman Romain Perraud D 24 2025 – – CLK FOOT Lyanco Vojnovic D 25 2025 – – Pro Manager Sports & Marketing Thierry Small D 16 2024 – – – Daniel N’Lundulu F 23 2024 – – –

Southampton loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Jake Vokins D 22 2024 £ 11,00,000 £ 21,154 ICM Stellar Sports Daniel N’Lundulu F 23 2024 – – –

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Southampton

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Southampton’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Southampton?

As of 2022, Theo Walcott is the highest-paid player at Southampton with a weekly wage of £75,000.

2. What is the total team value of Southampton?

The total team value of Southampton is around £259 million (approx).

3. How much do Southampton spend on total annual wages?

Southampton are spending close to £59 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Southampton in their history?

Mick Channon is the all-time top goalscorer with 228 goals.

Mick Channon is the all-time top goalscorer at Southampton F.C (Express)

5. How much does Ralph Hasenhüttl earn in a year?

Ralph Hasenhüttl has a £6 million a year contract at Southampton.

