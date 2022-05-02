Southampton Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Southampton are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Southampton F.C.

The Saints are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League and one of the most valuable teams in the Premier League. They are one of the highest paying football teams in the Premier League, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about Southampton F.C’s players’ wages, weekly salaries, and contract details. 

Contents hide
1 Current Southampton Players Wages and Contracts 2022
2 Southampton’s highest-paid player
3 Southampton FC Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
4 Southampton loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
5 FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Southampton

Current Southampton Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Southampton F.C. are one of the founding members of the Premier League and have spent most of their history in the top flight since its first promotion in 1966. They won the F.A. Cup back in 1975-76. The club has been nicknamed “The Saints” since its inception.

Southampton Player Wages 2022
Southampton Player Wages 2022 (Peakpx)

The club was founded initially at St. Mary’s Church on 21 November 1885 by the St. Mary’s Church of England Young Men’s Association members. The club was known originally as St. Mary’s Young Men’s Association F.C. before adopting Southampton St. Mary’s. They have an estimated revenue worth £259million.

Southampton’s highest-paid player 

Theo Walcott is the highest-paid player for Southampton, with a yearly salary of £ 39,00,000 and a weekly wage of £ 75,000. Walcott is a product of the Southampton Academy and started his career with Southampton before joining Arsenal. He has scored more than 100 goals for Arsenal.

Theo Walcott joins Southampton in permanent transfer after loan from Everton | The Independent
Theo Walcott is the highest-paid player for Southampton (Independent)

On 18 May 2021, Walcott signed a permanent two-year contract at Southampton and made his first appearance against Everton. 

Southampton FC Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Theo Walcott F 33 2023 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Wasserman
Oriol Romeu M 30 2023 £ 33,80,000 £ 65,000 MagicPlayers
Mohamed Elyounoussi F 27 2023 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 CLS Mundial
Nathan Redmond F 28 2023 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 ARETÉ
Ibrahima Diallo M 23 2024 £ 28,60,000 £ 55,000 Classico Sports Management
Moussa Djenepo F 23 2023 £ 28,60,000 £ 55,000 12 MANagement
Stuart Armstrong M 30 2024 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 PLG
James Ward-Prowse M 27 2026 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Che Adams F 25 2024 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 Unique Sports Group
Mohammed Salisu D 23 2024 £ 12,00,000 £ 23,077 JM10 SPORT
Kyle Walker-Peters D 25 2025 £ 12,00,000 £ 23,077 CAA Base Ltd
Jake Vokins D 22 2024 £ 11,00,000 £ 21,154 ICM Stellar Sports
Jan Bednarek D 26 2025 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Fabryka Futbolu
Will Smallbone M 22 2024 £ 9,00,000 £ 17,308 SEG
Nathan Tella F 22 2025 £ 6,50,000 £ 12,500 ICM Stellar Sports
Yan Valery D 23 2023 £ 1,04,000 £ 2,000 NineFour
Adam Armstrong F 25 2025 ICM Stellar Sports
Valentino Livramento M 19 2026 Wasserman
Romain Perraud D 24 2025 CLK FOOT
Lyanco Vojnovic D 25 2025 Pro Manager Sports & Marketing
Thierry Small D 16 2024
Daniel N’Lundulu F 23 2024

Southampton loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Jake Vokins D 22 2024 £ 11,00,000 £ 21,154 ICM Stellar Sports
Daniel N’Lundulu F 23 2024

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Southampton 

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Southampton’s main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at Southampton?

As of 2022, Theo Walcott is the highest-paid player at Southampton with a weekly wage of £75,000.

2. What is the total team value of Southampton?

The total team value of Southampton is around £259 million (approx).

3. How much do Southampton spend on total annual wages?

Southampton are spending close to £59 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Southampton in their history?

Mick Channon is the all-time top goalscorer with 228 goals.

Southampton legend Mick Channon fears EFL Cup win will not save Saints | Football | Sport | Express.co.uk
Mick Channon is the all-time top goalscorer at Southampton F.C (Express)

5. How much does Ralph Hasenhüttl earn in a year?

Ralph Hasenhüttl has a £6 million a year contract at Southampton.

Read More:

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER

Ralph HasenhüttlSouthampton FCTheo Walcott

Brentford

Brentford Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents
Watford

Watford Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents