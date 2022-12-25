Sofyan Amrabat 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Sofyan Amrabat is a Moroccan professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Serie A club Fiorentina and for the Morocco national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Sofyan Amrabat joined the Italian professional club in 2020 from the Belgian club Club Brugge. He was included in the Moroccan squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was certainly one of the best midfielders in the tournament.
He is a great player on the ball with his good passing abilities and also helps the team in ball recoveries. While we know his abilities on the pitch, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Sofyan Amrabat Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Huizen, Netherlands
|Father’s Name
|Mohammed Amrabat
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Leo
|Net Worth
|£3m
|Age
|26
|Birthday
|21 August 1996
|Nationality
|Moroccan
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Utrecht, Feyenoord, Club Brugge, Hellas Verona, Fiorentina
|Achievements
|1x World Cup participant
2x Dutch Super Cup winner
1x U21 Eredivisie champion
1x Belgian champion
1x Dutch Cup winner
1x Dutch Cup Runner Up
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Sofyan Amrabat’s Net Worth and Salary
Sofyan is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £3m as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €25.00m by Transfermarkt.
He currently earns a salary of £1.6 Million per year playing for the Serie A club Fiorentina. This makes him one of the highest-paid players in the league.
Sofyan Amrabat Club Career
Amrabat moved to Utecht in 2007 leaving the club HSV De Zuidvogels where he started playing football. He got promoted to the senior squad of the team in 2014. He was signed by Feyenoord in 2017 where he made 21 appearances in his one year time scoring 2 goals before moving to the Belgium club Club Brugge.
He was loaned to Hellas Verona in 2019 for a season where he made 34 appearances scoring a goal in his loan time. He made 25 appearances for the Belgium club before moving to Italy to join Fiorentina in 2020.
He joined the club on a long-term deal and has been playing at a top level and hopes to learn the most.
Sofyan Amrabat International Career
He was born in the Netherlands and accepted the nation’s offer and represented the country’s U15 team in 2010. He is of Moroccan descent and represented the U17 and U23 teams of Morocco in 2013 and 2016 respectively. He made his debut for the nation against Tunisia in a friendly match. He was named in the nation’s squad for the 2018 World Cup.
He was included in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and his performances in the tournament have attracted many clubs’ attention to sign him. His performance against Spain in the knockout match, where he covered a total of 14.4kms playing in a midfield position contributed to the team’s success in that match. The team reached the semi-finals of the tournament where they were knocked out by France.
Sofyan Amrabat Family
Sofyan was born on the 21st of August 1996 to his father, Mohammed Amrabat, and his mother in Huizen, Netherlands. Sofyan is the younger brother of former Morocco international Nordin Amrabat. Nordin was responsible for the care of his little brother in the early years of their childhood. Nordin played football, and he made it his duty to transfer the spirit of the sport to his little brother.
The brothers had talent and they grew up in a Dutch footballing environment. His parents struggled a lot to help him reach professional football. Throughout Sofyan Amrabat’s career, his parents have been very supportive of him, both financially and emotionally.
Sofyan Amrabat’s Girlfriend
Amrabat is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.
Sofyan Amrabat Sponsors and Endorsements
He has many sponsorship and endorsement partnerships with brands like Nike, which contribute to his income. Nike is one of the most well-known brands in the world, and their endorsement partnerships are highly sought-after. As a result, their endorsement deals are very lucrative, and they often result in a significant increase in income for the athletes they partner with
Sofyan Amrabat Cars and Tattoos
Amrabat has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Huizen. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
