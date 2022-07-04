Siya Kolisi– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Siya Kolisi is a South African professional rugby union player. Here is everything you need to know about Siya Kolisi, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Siya Kolisi Facts

Birth Place Port Elizabeth, South Africa Father’s Name Fezakele Mother’s Name Phakama Star Sign Virgo Net Worth (2022) $ 7-10 million Salary (2022) $ 900,000 Age 30 Date of Birth 16 June 1991



School Grey High School Nationality African Spouse Rachel Kolisi Children 2 Children Social Media Instagram

Siya Kolisi Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Siya has a net worth of $ 7-10 million with a salary of around $900,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Siya Kolisi Career

Siya is one of the best Rugby Players in the world and comes In the top 5 list of Best rugby players. He is a South African professional rugby player. He currently captains the South African national team and the Sharks in the Curie Cup.

Siya Kolisi is one of the best Rugby Players in the World (Planet Rugby)

Kolisi started Rugby at the age of seven, following in the footsteps of several family members. His junior team was named the African Bombers, and he played for them for five years before being offered a rugby scholarship to the acclaimed Grey College.

He made his senior debut for the Western Province against the Golden Lions during the 201 Vodacom Cup. Kolisi made 13 appearances and scored 4 tries during the campaign, including a crucial score against bitter rivals, the Blue Bulls.

After the consistent blistering performance in all the years, he was selected as the new captain of the Springboks on 28 May 2018, becoming the team’s first black captain in its 126-year history. In addition, Kolisi was on the board of directors of MyPlayers Rugby, the players’ Organisation of all professional rugby players in South Africa.

Siya is the first-ever player to lead the Springboks (Planet Rugby)

Kolisi is Springbok #851, making his debut against Scotland in Nelspruit in 2013. South Africa won 30-17, overcoming an 11-point deficit. He scored his first international try in Durban against France on 17 June 2017, the day after his 26 birthday. He brilliantly intercepted a ball around his ankles and streaked away for the score, helping secure a 37-15 win.

He became the first-ever black player to lead the Springboks in a Test match in-game against England at Ellis Park on 9 June 2018. He captained the South African team at the 2019 World Cup defeating England in the final to lift the Webb Ellis Cup. As a result, Siya Kolisi became the first black captain of a World Cup-winning side.

Siya Kolisi Family and Personal Life

Siya Kolisi was born on 16 June 1991 in the Zwide township of Port Elizabeth, on the Eastern Cape, to father Fezakele and mother Phakama. His parents were teenagers when he was born, with his mother Phakama dying when Kolisi was only 15. After this, he was raised by his grandmother, Nolulamile.

There is not much information regarding his academic degrees; however, He didn’t speak any English when he first arrived at Grey, only fluent in his first language of Xhosa. A classmate, Nicholas Holton, taught him English and is still one of Kolisi’sKolisi’s closest friends – he was the best man at his wedding. Kolisi is a big fan of Liverpool FC.

Siya with his beautiful wife Rachel Kolisi and two kids (The Sun)

Siya Kolisi Relationship and Girlfriend

Siya got married to his wife, Rachel Kolisi, in 2016. They were in a long-term relationship before getting hitched. The couple has a son named Nicholas Siyamthanda and a daughter Keziah.

Since 2014 Siya’s half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, children of Siya’s mother who died in 2009, have been part of the Kolisi household after five years in orphanages and foster care in Port Elizabeth.

Siya’s wife Rachel is a philanthropist; she runs the Kolisi Foundation, which aims to provide assistance and opportunities for South Africans from vulnerable and disadvantaged communities. For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the foundation provided PPE to frontline medical workers.

FAQs about Siya Kolisi

What is Siya Kolisi’s net worth? Siya has a net worth of approximately $7-10 million. How old is Siya Kolisi? Siya is 30 years old Which club did Siya Kolisi make his debut in? Siya made his debut for Western Province Who is Siya Kosili married to? Siya Kosili is married to Rachel Kosili Does Siya have any children? Yes, two

